BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will kick off Hispanic Heritage month with a series of events to recognize and celebrate the occasion.
The month of activities begin with a one man play by Javier Avila, "The Perfect Latino" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium.
"The Perfect Latino" explores the American Latino experience through a blend of comedy and poetry.
Latino Bingo will be played at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in Kehr Union.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, Dr. Oveimar De La Cruz from the University of Miami will speak about the impact of COVID-19 in the Latino community from a medical and health service perspective over Zoom. The link for the event is https://bloomu.zoom.us/j/4539831858.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, there will be a screening of the movie "In the Heights," followed by discussion in the Kehr Union Ballroom. Set in the Latino community of Washington Heights, the film follows a large cast of local characters who all share their life stories and dreams for the future through catchy musical numbers, which fuse pulsating Latin rhythms with elaborate dance routines
Luis Medina will present "No estoy Loco(a)," or "I'm Not Crazy, " at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the Kehr Union Multicultural Center, room 230. Medina is a drug and alcohol counselor at Guadenzia Inc.
The celebration wraps up at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, when Arts in Bloom will present The Brazilian All Stars in the Haas Center. The Brazilian All Stars showcase the sound of South American music, which draws upon a fusion of styles that include Portuguese, Cuban and African.
