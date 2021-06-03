WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective (UMC) will host Respect: A Tribute to the Women of R&B at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Community Arts Center.
This tribute will feature musicians between the ages of 12 and 18. UMC students will be performing music by female R&B artists of the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, including Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Lauryn Hill, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan and Anita Baker.
At this time, masking is not required for individuals who are fully vaccinated. In addition, the CAC will return to full general admission capacity for this performance.
“These students have met every challenge brought about by the pandemic over the last year,” said Dave Brumbaugh, UMC executive director. “From the lengthy process of wiping everything down between songs to school quarantines making rehearsals difficult, to the wearing of masks and the use of vocal isolation booths. In the end, they did not allow it to dampen their enthusiasm, degrade the quality of their performance, or lessen their appreciation for the opportunity to perform for an audience in a time when so many others were unable to. This group has made us all proud and we are all really looking forward to the possibility of performing for a packed house for this show.”
This show is being directed by Uptown Music Collective seniors Izzy Brumbaugh (Williamsport Area High School) and Isabella Cole (Loyalsock Township High School), as well as Tyler Noaker.
The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School), Dominic Fredin (Montoursville Area High School), Gabreon Godin (Williamsport Area High School), Andrew Head (Montoursville Area High School), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School) and Maren Snow (Lewisburg Area High School).
Tickets for the performance are available through the Community Arts Center box office and website. For details about the show, visit uptownmusic.org or call 570-329-0888.
