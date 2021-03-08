LEWISBURG — Change may be brewing at a well-known Lewisburg venue.
Lewisburg Borough Council recently authorized a public hearing required for issuance of an economic development liquor license (EDL) for a portion of Chamberlain Building. The request was for a hearing as part of the regular council meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, via the Zoom online platform.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert indicated the borough was contacted by Mike Matukaitis for the EDL at what is also known as the Iron Front property. He noted the applicant, rather than the municipality, submits the application to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
The Pennsylvania Liquor Code was amended in 2000 to allow licensed retail sales for the purpose of economic development. An EDL may be issued even if the existing number of “restaurant” or “eating place” licenses exceeds the rate of one license per 3,000 county inhabitants.
Information issued by the PLCB noted EDL applicants need to demonstrate they have exhausted reasonable means of acquiring a license.
In Class 7 Union County, applicants need to inquire if a regular license is available by contacting at least 75% of existing license holders. Applicants seeking “restaurant” or “eating place” licenses need only contact the respective license holders of the type they seek. Applicants must also show they attempted to purchase a license to be held in safekeeping, provide reasons why it was not feasible to buy a license on the open market and provide an estimate of economic benefits to the community.
The EDL provision was amended in 2016 to reduce a requirement of 70% combined gross sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages to at least 50% of the combined gross sales of food and alcoholic beverages. Since the applicant has sold no alcohol at the business, a 120-day provisional license period is used to document sales of food and beverages are at required levels. A permanent license may then be issued.
The PLCB noted there is a $25,000 surcharge for an EDL in a Class 5 through Class 8 county. The surcharge in a Class 1 through Class 4 county is $50,000.
Ownership of 434 Market St., Lewisburg, was recently transferred according to documents filed in the Union County Register and Recorder’s office. Gregory H. Trautman, Karen K. Trautman, Iron Front Cowork LLC and Michael S. Matukaitis were listed as as grantors. Foundry Property Group LLC at 434 Market St. was listed as grantee.
Actual consideration was listed as $1,173,536, though cash consideration was listed as $1. A state real estate transfer tax of 1% of $11,735.36 was noted. The deed listed the property as bounded by Market Street, North Fifth Street, Cherry Alley and privately held property. The building’s iron front, typical of its 19th Century construction, helped the structure gain a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
