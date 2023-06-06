Focus Central PA announces contribution

MECHANICSBURG — R. S. Mowery & Sons, general construction, design/build, and construction management firm based in Mechanicsburg, recently contributed $1,000 to Focus Central Pennsylvania, as a gold level investor in the Focus Central PA mission, to attract investment that cultivates economic growth in Central Pennsylvania.
The funds will support smart regional growth by promoting the region to attract high quality investment projects that generate career and economic growth opportunities. A check was presented by Kate Manna, vice president of Human Capital and William J. Sutton, vice president — Customer Experience with R.S. Mowery & Sons to Lauren Bryson, executive director of Focus Central PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.