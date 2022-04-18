BLOOMSBURG — The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education — including Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities — recently voted o freeze tuition for a fourth-consecutive year.
Last October, the board requested $550 million in state funding for the next fiscal year to offset the need for a tuition increase. The board is also seeking $201 million in direct-to-student aid and at least $75 million of the remaining $150 million in federal funding the General Assembly and governor have committed to continue the robust transformation of state-owned universities.
Nearly 90,000 students attend a State System university, making it the largest producer of bachelor's degrees in Pennsylvania. Over 88% of the student body resides in Pennsylvania, and 78% of graduates from Pennsylvania are working within the Commonwealth three years after earning their degree.
Basic tuition for in-state undergraduate students at the System's universities has been $7,716 for the last three years.
The State System is also controlling costs, trimming $173 million in operating costs and forgoing at least $63 million through the three years of tuition freezes, all while investing $100 million in student aid from the universities.
According to a study last year, State System universities contributed $4 billion in economic impact to Pennsylvania, representing $8.30 for every dollar of state funds. More than 800,000 System alumni live in Pennsylvania, and most state-owned universities are among the largest employers in their communities.
