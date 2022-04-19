NORTHUMBERLAND — The Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society is looking to bring a 149-passenger paddlewheel riverboat from its dock on the Ohio River near Cincinnati to the shores of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Northumberland.
Angela Troutman, vice president of the society’s board of directors, said efforts to bring the boat — named the Mark Twain — to Northumberland were launched in 2015 when Bob Lagerman started gathering volunteers for the project. Lagerman is now president of the society’s board.
“He just thought this would be a wonderful idea to bridge the gap between the riverboat in Harrisburg, the Pride of the Susquehanna, and the riverboat in Williamsport, the Hiawatha,” Troutman, said of Lagerman.
The board of directors was formed in 2017 and last fall the organization obtained its 501©(3) nonprofit status.
“That is no easy task. Not that it’s difficult, but it’s a lot of paperwork, a lot of red tape, a lot of sitting and waiting.” Now that it’s been approved, she said the society is ready to move forward with its proposal in earnest.
The wait to obtain nonprofit status gave the board plenty of time to seek out different riverboats that could meet its needs. Troutman said they looked into a number of available boats across the country. They eventually decided on the Mark Twain.
“This one just checked all the boxes,” said Troutman, adding that it is in relatively close proximity and easier to transport.
The Mark Twain, which measures 92-feet in length including the paddle wheel, was built by Dubuque Boat and Boiler in 1962. The boat was was refurbished in 2016 and is currently docked in Covington, Ky., across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Troutman said the boat is part of a larger fleet of riverboats and was put on sale due to its relatively small size in comparison to the other vessels it sailed with.
Once the boat has made its journey to Northumberland, Troutman said it will play host to a variety of events and will be run much like the Pride of the Susquehanna and the Hiawatha.
“During the day we will have educational cruises, cruises where you can just come on board and just go for a ride.” She added that the boat is equipped with a sound system through which a narrative about the environment and ecology of the area can be played for passengers.
The boat will also feature guest speakers from groups like the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and educational workshops led by Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky.
In addition to sailing excursions, Troutman said the society is looking to hold bingo and wing nights on board the Mark Twain. It will also be available for rental for events like business meetings, dinners and receptions. The boat has a dining capacity of 55.
The society is currently soliciting donations through its fundraising campaign for purchase of the boat, as well as construction of the dock it will anchor at in Northumberland along what becomes Lake Augusta during summers.
Troutman said once the funding goal is achieved they will release more details to the public, including the cost of the purchase.
Troutman said they are looking to acquire the boat as soon as funds permit and hope to have the boat ready to open on Memorial Day weekend in May 2023.
A public meeting of the Northumberland Community Development Committee will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the Northumberland borough building, 175 Orange St., Northumberland, to discuss the proposal from the riverboat society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.