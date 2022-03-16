State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Justin Phillipe, 41, of Mifflin, has been charged with driving under the influence.
The charges were filed following a traffic stop troopers conducted at 7:41 p.m. Dec. 31 along Route 11 northbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Painted Post, N.Y., man has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of troopers investigating reports of an erratic driver.
Andrew Hatter was charged after troopers determined he was operating a 2006 Hyundai Sonata while under the influence of a controlled substance. The traffic stop was conducted at 10:47 a.m. Feb. 13 at Second Street and Route 522, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Hatter was released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
Two-vehicle crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:27 p.m. Feb. 12 along Middle Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2004 Dodge Caravan driven by Donald Martz, 86, of Middleburg, struck a 2011 Dodge Caravan operated by Larissa McCarrick, 33, of Middleburg, as McCarrick’s car was stopped at a set of mailboxes.
Martz was cited with overtaking vehicle on left.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 77-year-old Selinsgrove woman sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 12:08 p.m. March 9 along Stetler Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Larry Faust, 73, of Selinsgrove lost control and struck a utility pole.
Faust was not injured. A passenger, Carol Wilson, of Selinsgrove, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a possible injury.
Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — Guy Carroll, 45, of Mount Pleasant Mills was charged after allegedly assaulting a 33-year-old Selinsgrove man and a 25-year-old Sunbury man.
The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m. March 2 along Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Stalking
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Watsontown woman reported receiving multiple unwanted communications through social media from an unnamed suspect.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:12 p.m. Feb. 27 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 44-year-old Port Trevorton man reported a catalytic converter being taken from a vehicle.
The theft occurred between 11 p.m. March 9 and 3 p.m. March 11 along Old Route 15, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Mark Boyer, 56, of Middleburg, is accused of using fake barcodes to purchase two chainsaws, valued at $429.
The incident occurred between 7:54 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6:31 p.m. March 1 at Lowes, 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 74-year-old Winfield woman reported an unemployment fraud claim.
The incident occurred between Oct. 4 and March 10 along Reichley Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash with injury
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Two people were transported to UPMC Muncy for treatment of possible minor injuries following a crash which occurred at 9:51 p.m. March 5 along Route 405, at the Halls Landing Parking Lot, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Michael Trimble, 53, of Williamsport, was traveling west on Route 405, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic before making a left turn. The ram then struck a 2010 General Motors Terrain driven by Kaitlyn Hill, 19, of Beaver Springs.
Hill and a passenger in the Ram, Dautey Trimble, 50, of Danville, sustained possible minor injuries in the crash. Michael Trimble was not injured. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:40 p.m. March 7 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Toyota Rav4 driven by Delores Delker, 69, of Muncy, pulled in front of and struck a 2004 Mazda 3 driven by Yamile Candelaria Reyes, 26, of Williamsport. Candelaria Reyes was cited with restraint systems.
One-vehicle crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:56 a.m. March 9 along Route 118, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Cody Rundle, 20, of Benton, lost control on a patch of snow, slid off the roadway and struck a tree.
One-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Harsh Trivedi, 46, of Cockeysville, Md., was uninjured when troopers said a 2020 Ford Expedition he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree.
The crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. March 12 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Kristy Ferris, 39, of Williamsport, has been charged with driving under the influence.
The charges were filed following a traffic stop conducted at 12:58 a.m. March 12 at East Third Street and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lyocming County.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man and woman have been charged with allegedly stealing copper piping from a vacant building at 1955 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said James Kane, 46, and Cheryl Kane, 43, have been charged in conjunction with the incident which occurred at 6:36 a.m. March 12. The two have been locked up in the Lycoming County Prison.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of $250 from Robert Conniff, 71, of Williamsport.
The theft was reported at 8:13 p.m. March 7 at 2996 Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Hughesville girl reported receiving a suspicious text message.
The report was made at 9:51 p.m. Feb. 13 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
