KULPMONT — "I'm still floored."
Those are the words Dennis Hepler used to describe his feelings after an article which appeared in this newspaper this week led to him finding out the history behind a USP Lewisburg inmate he befriended in the 1970s.
The article, "Author: Hoffa mystery has roots at USP Lewisburg," was published in conjunction with November marking the 90th anniversary of the prison.
Dan Moldea, the author of "The Hoffa Wars: The Rise and Fall of Jimmy Hoffa," explained in the article that he believes an encounter Hoff had while locked up in Lewisburg eventually led to his 1975 disappearance, and alleged murder.
According to Moldea, Hoffa got into a fistfight with rival Anthony "Tony Pro" Provenzano while in the lockup. Moldea believes Provenzano subsequently engineered Hoffa's murder.
Dennis Hepler, a retired truck driver now living in Kulpmont, read the article with interest. It also sparked memories for him of his visits to USP Lewisburg as a member of the Mount Carmel high school football team.
"This is going back to the early '70s," Hepler explained. "Our football coach, Jazz Diminick, he had a relationship with (USP Lewisburg) Father Steve Rolka.
"They hooked us up with bringing some of the players down (to the prison) on a Sunday afternoon and showing them the (football game) film from the Friday night before."
About 30 inmates attended those film showings.
"They had the place decorated in red and white, Mount Carmel this and Mount Carmel that," Hepler recalled. "We got to know these guys. That's how I got to talking with this Charlie Allen."
Hepler forged a friendship with Allen. He describes Allen as being Hoffa's "right-hand man" at USP Lewisburg.
At the time, Hepler said he had little knowledge of what Allen was locked up for. He believed his incarceration was associated with a robbery and other financial dealings.
He also recounted that Allen has privileges as an inmate, and was allowed to leave the penitentiary from time to time.
"(Allen) came here (to Mount Carmel)," Hepler recalled. "Mount Carmel and Shamokin played their Thanksgiving Day game back then. He showed up (for the game), Charlie Allen and Father Rolka."
The game was postponed due to a snowstorm, with Allen and Rolka spending time visiting with team members.
"I went away to school the next fall, to North Carolina State University," Hepler said. "I stayed in touch with (Allen) through the mail... When we came home, I got ahold of the priest and set it up to go and see Charlie Allen.
"We would spend an afternoon (at USP Lewisburg), I stayed in touch with the guy."
At about the same time Hoffa disappeared, Hepler also lost contact with Allen.
"I contacted the priest, and Father Rolka said 'the government took him,' that's the way he put it," Hepler said.
Since that time — and often over the last four decades — Hepler has wondered what happened to Allen, and why he was never again able to contact his friend.
After a call to The Standard-Journal office regarding the article, Hepler was put in touch with Moldea.
According to information provided by Moldea, Allen entered the Federal Witness Protection Program in 1979.
Moldea also provided a New York Times article from 1982, titled "Mob killer says Hoffa told him to slay successor."
According to that article, Allen was a "self-described mob murder."
Allen testified during a 1982 hearing that while locked up in Lewisburg, Hoffa asked Allen to kill rival Frank Fitzsimmons.
After learning Hoffa planned to have Fitzsimmons killed, the article states Provenzano started seeking permission from other organized crime leaders to have Hoffa murdered.
Provenzano ultimately arranged for Hoffa to be killed after Fitzsimmons' son escaped a car bombing in Detroit, Allen reportedly testified.
The article also states that Allen was not a member of any organized crime family but testified that he "did things for all of them... from murder to selling drugs to extortion to beating up people, hijacking."
Until receiving that article from Moldea, Hepler said he had no idea of the depth of Allen's criminal activity.
"This stuff all floors me," Hepler said. "I had no idea he was into this... so deep."
Although stunned at to learn the depth of Allen's criminal life, Hepler is glad he finally knows the whole story, and why he lost contact with his friend.
"It's because of your article (that appeared in The Standard-Journal and The News-Item) that I found this out," Hepler said.
Moldea said he heard Allen passed away several years ago.
