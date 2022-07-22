As this is the only time NASCAR’s top three divisions will race at “The Tricky Triangle” this year, this may be the most difficult weekend to predict who will win, particularly in the Cup series, which will be debuting its new car at Pocono.
Still, I’m going to take a shot at listing three drivers to watch in Saturday’s truck and Xfinity races, and five who should be contenders in Sunday’s big show.
• Zane Smith: With three wins this season to his credit, Front Row Motorsports’ driver has been a contender each week. I expect Saturday will be no different. He won an ARCA race at the track in 2018.
• Chandler Smith: Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers have won six of the last seven truck races held at Pocono. That should bode well for Smith, who has run strong all year and is in search for his second win this year.
• John Hunter Nemecheck: Also a KBM driver, the defending race winner will likely return to victory lane Saturday.
• AJ Allmendinger: He leads the points and is a contender each week. Pocono is the type of track where Allmendinger shines.
• Brandon Jones: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won a truck race for KBM at Pocono in 2020. That experience could come into play on Saturday.
• Ty Gibbs: With a 2020 Pocono ARCA win on his resume, the driver who has won four Xfinity races thus far this season should be back in victory lane this weekend.
• Denny Hamlin: With six Pocono wins to his credit, Hamlin leads the active drivers in the number of wins at “The Tricky Triangle.” He’ll certainly be a contender Sunday for his third win of the season.
• Kyle Busch: With four Pocono Cup wins to his credit — including one at the track last year — Busch trails just his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin in the number of wins at the track, among active drivers. Should he and his team have the new car dialed in, they could be tough to beat this weekend.
• Chase Elliott: With a 2013 ARCA win to his credit at Pocono, Elliott has proven he knows how to win at the track. He’s been consistent all year in the Cup series, and leads the division with three wins. Those two factors combined could help propel Elliott to his fourth win of the season.
• Kyle Larson: A winner at the track in both ARCA and Xfinity competition, Larson would’ve won a Cup race at Pocono last year, had he not blown a tire on the last lap and gifted his teammate Alex Bowman with a victory. He hasn’t dominated this season like last, but Larson has shown signs of last year’s form. It would be silly to not consider him a contender for the win.
• Ross Chastain: The watermelon farmer from Florida, and his Track House Racing team, have surprised many people this season. Win number three of the season could come this weekend at Pocono, where Chastain claimed a popular truck series victory in 2019 — and promptly celebrated on the front stretch with a giant, inflatable watermelon.
