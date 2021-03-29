Dr. Abdalla Sholi is the medical director of Medical Oncology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers in Williamsport and Wellsboro and UPMC Cole Patterson Cancer Center in Coudersport. UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, 1100 Grampian Blvd., and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., are part of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network, one of the largest integrated cancer networks in the U.S.