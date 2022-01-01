DANVILLE — Lane restrictions will be in place from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, near the signalized intersection of Route 11 and Ferry Street in Danville for a traffic signal project.
A subcontractor for Tra Electric will be performing work at the intersection. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.
The traffic signal upgrade is part of an Automated Red Light Enforcement Funding project, which is sponsored by Danville Borough.
