POTTS GROVE — A lawsuit filed by the Potts Grove Fire Company against East Chillisquaque Township — which has decertified the company from responding to emergencies in the township — is headed to court.
“What I can say is that obviously the Potts Grove Fire Company filed against the township. This was due to a decertification by the township of the Potts Grove Fire Company,” said East Chillisquaque Township Solicitor Joel Wiest. “We then filed a counterclaim on behalf of the township stating not only that they should have been decertified, but they also need to be removed from the (fire station) because of various damages that have been done to the premises.”
Per a lawsuit filed with the Northumberland County Court, the Potts Grove Fire Company seeks a reversal of the decertification decision, thereby permitting the company “to provide firefighting, medical response, and other emergency services within the township.”
“The long and the short of it is we’re going to court in August on this issue. I think this is a hearing that is going to take more than an hour or two,” said Wiest. “In the meantime, the township has agreed to not try to kick Potts Grove out of the building, pending that hearing, and we’ve agreed to allow them to have their remaining special events that they already had planned take place.”
On Feb. 7, 2022, East Chillisquaque Township supervisors first voted to temporarily de-certify the Potts Grove Fire Company on a probationary basis, stipulating that the department could be re-certified provided it addressed “24 requirements” that had been identified in a probation letter.
Fifteen months later, at a May 1 meeting, supervisors voted to make the de-certification permanent.
Per a letter issued by the township to the taxpayers, the supervisors stated that they “still have not been given the required certifications or background checks. This lack of proof of readiness, lack of cooperation and disrespect of the people of the township by the Potts Grove Fire Company puts the township at a financial risk legally.”
The letter also explained that the department allegedly violated the terms of its lease agreement with the township due to serious drainage problems involving the parking lot of the fire company which, when coupled with “subpar maintenance,” would cost the township $25,000 to correct.
“I feel the township has a strong case. I think it was necessary for them to send out the letter they sent out to their constituents in order to be transparent. The public deserves to know,” said Wiest, adding that the township is getting protection from the Milton Fire Department at a cheaper rate than Potts Grove.
The letter sent out by the township stated that the township was saving $15,569.77 annually by contracting with Milton Borough for use of its department’s services, instead of the Potts Grove department.
As of press time, The Standard-Journal was unable to reach anyone in a leadership position with the Potts Grove department for comment.
Eric Satteson, who most recently served as the Potts Grove department’s president, said when reached for comment that he no longer serves in that capacity.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.