POTTS GROVE — A lawsuit filed by the Potts Grove Fire Company against East Chillisquaque Township — which has decertified the company from responding to emergencies in the township — is headed to court.

“What I can say is that obviously the Potts Grove Fire Company filed against the township. This was due to a decertification by the township of the Potts Grove Fire Company,” said East Chillisquaque Township Solicitor Joel Wiest. “We then filed a counterclaim on behalf of the township stating not only that they should have been decertified, but they also need to be removed from the (fire station) because of various damages that have been done to the premises.”

