TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized its students of the month for November.
Outstanding Senior
Cadence Leiter Gardiner, daughter of Michael and Andela Gardiner, is the Outstanding Senior for the month. She is active with Student Council, National Honor Society, field hockey and track and field.
Outside of school, she is active as a volunteer youth cheer coach, Girl Scout program aide and indoor field hockey. She is employed at Walmart. Her hobbies include weight lifting, spending time with family and always trying to improve herself.
Her awards and achievements include field hockey captain, varsity letters and distinguished honor roll.
She plans to attend Georgetown University to major in biology. She plans research to improve dental care.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Jacob Norman Craig, son of Norman and Shelly Craig, is the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month. He is active with the concert and marching bands, Concert Choir, National Honor Society, track and field, Drama Club and Student Council.
Outside of school, he is active with Boy Scout Troop 622; Venturing Crew 2307; Milton/Warrior Run Area Key Club, Division 8 lieutenant governor; and Zion Lutheran Church, Susquehanna/Juniata Valley Councils' National Youth Leadership trainer. He is employed as Trading Post manager at Camp Karoondinha. His hobbies include backpacking, camping and hiking.
His awards and achievements include Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow and Student Council Student of the Month.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Laura Elizabeth Frontz, daughter of David and Brenda Frontz, is the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month. She is dual enrolled with Warrior Run and Bloomsburg University, and taking classes through the STEM and Education Magnet Program. She is active with National Honor Society, Youth in Philanthropy, color guard (captain), Concert Choir, Drama Club and spring musicals.
Outside of school, she enjoys volunteering with the high school Life Skills Special Education classroom.
Her awards and achievements include 2020 District Choir qualifier.
She plans to attend Bloomsburg University to pursue a dual degree in early childhood and special education.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Jacob Tyler Yoder, son of Regan and Vanessa Yoder, is the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month. He is active with soccer, track and field and weightlifting.
His hobbies include spending time with friends, video games and riding four-wheelers.
He plans to attend Penn College of Technology and pursue a career in the welding field.
