SUNBURY — The local shared ride transportation service, rabbittransit, recently announced rides would be available at no charge for anyone going to a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
Riders must have a confirmed COVID-19 appointment at the location they are requesting and call no later than noon on the business day prior to the appointment. Staff will assist individuals in the process and a return ride will be provided. Contact rabbittransit at 800-632-9063 for more information.
As the COVID vaccine continues to become more available, rabbittransit is dedicated to ensuring that transportation is not a barrier in getting vaccinated and is ready to assist the community with transportation to reach vaccine appointments.
Partners have helped offset costs for the rides, including the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way which will support the costs for individuals in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties who do not qualify for a traditional transit program.
