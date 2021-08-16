MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library will hold a virtual Zoom meeting with best-selling Christian and inspirational fiction author Amy Clipston on Saturday, Sept. 11 to discuss her newest release, The Heart of Splendid Lake.
The public is invited from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. The Zoom meeting starts at 10:30 and includes a time for questions and answers and refreshments. Guests can pre-order a signed copy of Clipston’s new book and other swag. Place your order by Sept. 4 at the library or call 570-966-0831 for more information.
