POINT TOWNSHIP — Lane restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, along Route 11, beginning at Ridge Road and heading north in Point Township, Northumberland County.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing patching work.
