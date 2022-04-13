MILTON — A proposed tax increase is in the cards as the Milton Area School District school board prepares to vote on the final 2022-2023 budget.
During a board committee session held Tuesday, Business Administrator Derrek Fink said the final budget is projected at a total expenditure of $38,141,007 with a projected revenue of $37,889,790. This would leave a deficit of $251,217.
Fink said the proposed budget includes a real estate tax increase of 1.93 mills (2.7%) for Northumberland County and 0.35 mills (2%) for Union County, for a total millage increase of 2.28 mills combined. Fink noted this is only half the increase from the preliminary budget proposal of 4.70 mills.
For the median Northumberland homeowner, this equates to a monthly tax increase of $3.06. For Union County this equates to a median increase of $3.14 per month. Fink says the increased millage will generate an additional $281,713 in tax revenue.
The board voted to authorize the administration to advertise the posting of the proposed final general fund budget in anticipation of the vote in May for final approval.
Damion Spahr, of district construction management firm SitelogIQ, gave an update on renovations to Baugher Elementary. Spahr said that, in efforts to drive down costs in the face of inflation, site work bids could be delayed until such a time as building materials were more cheaply available.
He also added that modular classrooms would not need to be used during the renovation if major renovations were to be conducted at night.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan inquired as to the board’s thoughts on the proposed K-6 district reconfiguration.
Board member Eric Moser said that in light of the renovations to Baugher Elementary, the reconfiguration could make sense. However, board Vice President Andrew Frederick and member Lindsay Kessler stated they were apprehensive about such a change without further investigation into its impact.
High school Co-Principal Andrew Rantz and Athletic Director Rod Harris presented three options to fill the needs of a position in the new the fitness center.
The first option, which Rantz and Harris both recommended, would be a full-time, certified fitness and wellness instructor who would oversee all aspects of the facility. This would include providing strength and conditioning training to students, as well as nutrition instruction and inspection and upkeep of the equipment.
The proposed salary of $60,000 with $35,000 in benefits for this position, Rantz clarified, would be offset by the removal of other positions no longer present in the proposed budget for 2022-2023. The net impact on the budget would be an increase of $19,705.
The other two options presented were both part-time monitor positions, one paid through the support staff classified pay scale at an average of $15 per hour, the other through faculty extra-employment pay at $31 per hour. Rantz said these positions would likely not be certified for training and would focus primarily on supervising student behavior.
Board member Dr. Alvin Weaver voiced his support for a full-time hire, as did board member Moser, who added that a full-time instructor would allow for more community usage, stating, “we told our community that if we do this for the district it will be yours to use, and I feel like we have to fulfill our commitment as a school board.”
Also proposed was a stipend for staff of $500, to be paid with money from the ESSERS 3 grant, totaling $142,500 across 181 educators, 91 support staff, and 13 administrators.
The meeting began tempestuously, as resident Anthony Beachel took to the floor to rail against “stupid and dangerous” gender ideologies and claimed that, “as my understanding goes there are students in this school who are trying to identify as domestic animals —and they want litter boxes!”
Beachel said he would press charges against any board members he felt was allowing or promoting the teaching of sexually explicit material to students.
He added that he would be submitting an open records request form, though he did not specify what information he was seeking. Members of the board did not respond to his comments.
The meeting concluded with an executive session.
