LEWISBURG — Seven men and five women were selected Monday to hear the state’s homicide case against Tracy R. Rollins Jr.
D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, will try the case in the courtroom of President Judge Michael H. Sholley.
Two women were selected as alternates for the trial scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 to Friday, Oct. 7, in Union County Court.
Rollins, 30, of Dallas, Texas, is accused of fatally shooting Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va. in February 2021 and allegedly leaving her body near the Mile Run exit off Interstate 80 eastbound.
A long-distance truck driver at the time, Rollins has been charged with a felony count of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse, a misdemeanor.
Landrith, a former beauty pageant contestant and model, reportedly had ties to several states, including Virgina, Utah, South Dakota, Arizona, New York and Georgia.
Rollins was taken into custody in Connecticut after an investigation which tracked video and receipts from purchases at truck stops. Papers initially filed noted that Rollins admitted to traveling with a woman named “Leslie.”
Rollins will be represented by Brian Ulmer, Union County public defender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.