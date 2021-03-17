BEAVER SPRINGS — Beavertown God's Missionary Church will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday , April 4, at the Mount Pisgah Alter, Route 235 just outside of Beaver Springs.
The service will include special music and the Rev. Chris Cravens, of Findlay, Ohio, will be bringing an Easter morning message.
Cravens will also preside over services to be held March 30 through April 4 at the church. Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Good Friday, and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Easter Su nday.
All services will be live-streamed at www.beavertownchurch.com and on the Beavertown GMC Facebook page.
For more information, call 570-658-2422.
