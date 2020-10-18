LEWISBURG – Usually as September moves into October, Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association members are readying for the annual Alumni Weekend.
Not so this year, the pandemic has taken care of that festive weekend.
But it hasn’t stopped the association from naming four new distinguished alumni. They’ll be honored during alumni weekend 2021.
This year’s honorees are:
Jean Fornwalt Ross, of the Class of 1956. Ross became an airline attendant after high school, and eventually went on to earn a doctorate degree in philosophy in leadership and education.
Thomas Y. “Tim” Lawrence, of the Class of 1956. After 31 years Lawrence retired as a Coast Guard captain. He served in four ships, and as commanding officer of his final ship.
Raymond Robbins, of the Class of 1968. Robbins is a civil engineer who has been instrumental in development of various large scale water and sewer projects.
Bradford Roberts, of the Class of 1989. Roberts has forged a career in international development in Africa, Asia and South America.
Jean Fornwalt Ross
Ross began her post-high school career as a United Air Lines flight attendant out of New York City. While raising her four sons she attended design courses at Miami-Dade Community College and began her cottage business of designing and producing women’s apparel.
She produced fashion shows for Clipped Wings (the United Airlines Society that supports children with disabilities), for United Teachers of Miami-Dade County and designed and produced dresses for the queen and her court for the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Miami.
Then when she decided to go to college in 1994 she said, “I walked into the testing room to take the SAT exam. Most everyone thought I was the proctor!”
In 1994 to 2005 she attended Barry University, Miami Shores, Fla. earning her Bachelor of Liberal Studies (Magna Cum Laude), her Master of Science degree in exceptional student education (Summa Cum Laude) and her Doctor of Philosophy in leadership and education (Summa Cum Laude).
Ross was a certified provider of Scientific Learning Corp. for products for Auditory Processing, a facilitator for All Kinds of Minds for Children with Exceptional Disabilities, and was the director of The Learning Center at Miami Country Day School from 2000-2009.
She continues to serve her community as an active member, education/membership volunteer and festival volunteer at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables, a member of the Miami Beach Botanical Garden Committee, a member of the Perez Art Museum and as a supporter of the NuDeco Ensemble and the University of Miami Symphony Orchestra. She is a mother/grandmother of four sons and five grandchildren.
Ross and her husband Rodney Walters live in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.
Thomas Y. “Tim” Lawrence
Following his graduation Lawrence graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy with a BS in marine engineering. After 31 years Lawrence retired as captain, having served in four ships, and as commanding officer of his final ship duty. Additionally he served in four shoreside rescue centers coordinating search and rescue efforts for maritime incidents. In 1975 Lawrence received his Masters in Public Administration from American University in Washington, D.C. He was active in sports and his children’s other activities as they were growing up and was a member, vice president for Agency Relations and Community Funding and as director of Community Capital Campaigns of the United Way of South Hampton Roads, Va. for 15 years.
He was also a 36-year member of the Rotary Club of Norfolk, where he served on various committees and fundraising efforts for charities and became a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow. He has numerous Coast Guard honors and medals. Tim sums up his career by saying, “If there is anything I could say about myself as a professional or a community volunteer, it would be that my careers were involved with life-saving, first as a seagoing and Search and Rescue expert in the Coast Guard, and then as a member of my Community United Way and Rotary Club, ‘saving’ the needy through oversight and charitable efforts.” He and his wife Ann live in Virginia Beach and have three children and five grandchildren.
Raymond Robbins
Robbins received his B.S. in civil engineering from Penn State in 1972 and his M.S. in civil engineering from Bucknell University in 1991 and served as a civil engineer/surveyor throughout his career.
He is a program manager for the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority for the expansion of the Blue Plain Wastewater Treatment Facility, Stormwater Tunnels for temporary storage and replacement of existing water mains.
He has received numerous awards professionally.
Active in his community, Robbins received recognition from the Pa. House of Representatives for service to the American Cancer Society for serving as PA Division Crusade Chairman, from the Boys Scouts of America for his work on the dining hall and swimming pool at Camp Karoondinha and twice won the Jaycee of the Year Award from the Lewisburg Jaycees.
He has been involved with the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club, the Mifflinburg Area School District Foundation where he served as treasurer, the Buffalo Valley and Union County Sportsmen Associations, the Mifflinburg Area Little League where he served as president for three years, and the National Society of Professional Engineers where he served as president of the Susquehanna Chapter for two years, as state chairman of the Profession Engineers in Construction for three years and as PA State Director for four years.
Some of his interesting projects included the Lewisburg and Milton river bridges, the upgrade of the US Incirik Air Force Base in Incirik, Turkey, prior to Operation Desert Storm, the Egg-Shaped Digesters for the City of Baltimore and the City of Boston, the Kern Run Dam in Snyder County, and for several local wastewater treatment and collection facilities in Union and Snyder counties.
In addition he has provided free engineering to nonprofit organizations such as churches and child recreation areas, has served as an Associate Professor at Pa. College of Technology, has taught surveying and structural design at Bucknell and has a On Call Contract with the US Corp of Engineers for emergency engineering services following major floods, earthquakes and hurricanes, mainly with bridge repairs and temporary water treatment services. He and his wife Donna (Wagner), Class of 1969, have three daughters and live in Mifflinburg.
Bradford Roberts
Roberts received his degree in business administration from James Madison University in 1993 with a double major in international business and Spanish and his Masters of Arts degree from John Hopkins University of advanced international studies in international economics and social change and development in 2001. Of his career, Roberts said, “I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work in a field that brings me immense satisfaction. Having a career in international development and working with impoverished people around the world is a unique opportunity to have a direct positive impact in people’s lives. I have had a chance to live and work in Africa, Asia and South America, learning new languages and meeting people from all races and religions.”
He served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Paraguay (1996-1998) where he formulated and implemented and integrated a marketing strategy for a milk production cooperative which resulted in an increase in daily sales, an increase in price paid to milk producers and capitalization of funds needed to purchase new machinery. He also developed new accounting procedures to improve profitability and facilitated solicitation of funds from the World Bank for purchasing yogurt machinery.
Roberts has worked as an account representative for several large scale marketing, finance and business development firms and as an operations officer in remote communities in developing countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Peru, Latin America and Mozambique to build community relations and community development projects. He has worked in agribusiness to improve capacity, productivity, and quality to increase farmer’s income and with small oil, gas, mining and tourism businesses to win procurement contracts from larger companies. Brad currently serves as a Senior Private Sector Specialist covering World Bank Group Agribusiness projects across Asia. He serves his community as a volunteer in teaching English as a second language and coaches Little League baseball, with his team being two- time champions in the 10U group. He and his wife Shaily have two sons and live in Singapore.
