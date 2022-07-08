Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Fred Bordner, 44, of Sunbury, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail to serve the maximum sentence to June 7, 2023, for criminal trespass.
Bordner was charged by Sunbury police regarding an incident on Dec. 6, 2020.
• Dana Calder, 32, of Northumberland, 72 hours to six months imprisonment, 12 months license suspension and a $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI. Additional charges of DUI and careless driving were withdrawn.
Calder was charged by Pennsylvania State Police regarding an incident on Sept. 25.
• Quaneer Ford, 25, of Sunbury, 90 days imprisonment, with three months credit for time served, and three years probation for burglary.
Ford was charged by Sunbury police regarding an incident on Sept. 9, 2019. Ford was found to also have violated terms of supervision for DUI.
• Dustin Gautch, 41, of Sunbury, three years probation for DUI.
Gautch was charged by Ralpho Township police regarding an incident on July 30, 2018.
• Myron Haupt, 60, of Paxinos, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail to serve maximum sentence to April 2, 2023, but eligible for reparole on Sept. 2, for indecent assault. Haupt was charged by Pennsylvania State Police regarding an incident on June 10, 2014.
• Brian Shafer, 51, of York, three years probation with 12 months house arrest and electronic monitoring, 18 months license suspension and a $3,500 fine plus costs for DUI and DUI while license is suspended. Additional charges of DUI, public drunkenness and fraudulent use of a registration plate were withdrawn. Shafer was charged by Ralpho Township police regarding an incident on March 25, 2021.
• Marc Sheptock, 55, of Milton, time served (14 months and six days) to 23 months imprisonment, seven years probation and costs for failing to register with Pennsylvania State Police. An additional charge of failing to register was withdrawn. Sheptock was charged by Milton police on Feb. 6, 2021.
• Bridget Temple, 31, of Northumberland, time served (31 days) to 12 months imprisonment for disorderly conduct. Temple was charged by Northumberland police regarding an incident on Aug. 28, 2021.
• Douglas White, 73, of Muncy, six months probation with a month of house arrest and electronic monitoring, 12 months license suspension and a $500 fine plus costs for DUI. Additional charges of DUI, careless driving and illegally parking between a divided highway were withdrawn. White was charged by Pennsylvania State Police regarding an incident on Sept. 19, 2021.
• Johnathan Steckley, 38, of Mount Carmel, one to 12 months’ imprisonment, with a year credit for time served, for disorderly conduct. Steckley was charged by Mount Carmel police regarding an incident on March 15, 2021.
• Candace Young, 56, of Shamokin, 36 months probation with 12 months house arrest and electronic monitoring and a $100 fine plus costs for intent to deliver a controlled substance. Additional charges of intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance were withdrawn. Young was charged by Pennsylvania State Police regarding an incident on March 25, 2019. Young received concurrent sentences of 12 months probation with three months restrictive conditions for two counts of possession of a controlled substance regarding incidents on April 3, 2019, and Sept. 29, 2020.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Michael Mullany, 53, of Middleburg, was charged after troopers said he was found to be driving a 2015 Ford Explorer while under the influence of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred at 11:13 a.m. June 12 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:07 p.m. Aug. 28 along Route 102, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Wayne Ranck, 30, of Millmont, had a brake failure and struck a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Elisha Steffen, 45, of Middleburg.
Burglary
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Michael Larson, 36, of Catskill, N.Y., was charged after troopers said he was caught on camera stealing a tip jar containing $5.
The incident occurred at 11:42 p.m. July 2 at Mod Pizza, 2192 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
At 10:33 p.m. July 2, troopers said Larson was found to be intoxicated and causing a disturbance at Turkey Hill, 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Jessica-Marrie Keister, 30, of Selinsgrove was charged after allegedly using threatening language toward Janet Mummey, 42, of Selinsgrove, during an argument.
The incident occurred at 6:37 p.m. June 28 along Lenox Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
FREEBURG — Taylor Melius, 18, of Freeburg, reported someone using his personal information to obtain cable/internet service.
The incident was reported Nov. 1 along West Market Street, Freeburg.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported from a crash which occurred at 6:23 p.m. July 3 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Prius driven by Andrea Tobias-Kostick, 64, of Sayre, struck the rear of a 2011 Honda CRZ driven by Samantha Thomas, 40, of Muncy, as the Honda attempted to turn into a parking lot.
Thomas, who sustained a suspected minor injury in the crash, was transported to UPMC Muncy for treatment. Tobias-Kostick was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:12 p.m. July 5 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Joshua Hall, 21, of Pennsdale, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Steven Brandt, 47, of South Williamsport. Hall was cited with vehicle turning left.
One-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — John Tabor, 76, of St. Mary’s, Ontario, Canada, sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 1:19 p.m. June 28 along Muncy Exchange Road, south of Clarkstown Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 Peterbilt 579 driven by Tabor went off the roadway on an incline and struck a ditch. Tabor was cited with careless driving.
One-vehicle crash
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Williamsport boy was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 1:42 p.m. July 6 along Route 654, Bastress Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Qadry Taylor lost control of a 2008 Nissan Altima, which struck two utility poles. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A motorcycle rider from Cherry Hill, N.J., sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 10:14 p.m. July 2 along Route 44, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Vladimir Bueno-Munoz, 31, lost control of a 2012 Yamaha 999, which overturned, slid and struck a mailbox post. Bueno-Munoz, who was transported to UPMC Williamsport, was cited with reckless driving.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Jersey Shore man and a 16-year-old Jersey Shore boy were cited following a physical altercation.
The incident occurred at 2:56 p.m. June 26 along Sherwood Drive, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
