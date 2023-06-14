WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Pearls with a Passion Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
This year’s pearls grant program focused on art in education for students in grades K-12. This contribution will go to support the Student Summer Stock’s production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.
“The generosity from the Pearls with a Passion Fund is significant in creating this unique annual opportunity for area students,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “All of us at the CAC eagerly anticipate Student Summer Stock each year.”
“The community looks forward to the Student Summer Stock production every summer. We are grateful for the support from the Pearls with a Passion Fund,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, college relations officer in charge of CAC development.
The Community Arts Center is owned and operated by Pennsylvania College of Technology, a national leader in applied technology education. For more information on the college.
