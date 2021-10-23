WATSONTOWN — "Take a deep breath and understand it is a journey."
That is one piece of advice Amber Pierce would give to anyone looking to adopt a child.
Nine years ago, she and her husband, Matt Pierce, adopted Isaiah. He joined the couple's other children, Roman, now 15, and Annabelle, now 12.
The Watsontown-area couple has since had another child, Genevive, who is 5.
While going through the process of adopting Isaiah, Matt and Amber knew they wanted to adopt again.
"We didn't know we could have children," Amber noted. "Our fourth child was a surprise, which is great."
The couple has always wanted to have a big family.
"We think it's important," Amber said. "We think it's important to have uniquely formed families. Families look different, everyone's family looks different, we love it."
Recently, the family launched what they have dubbed the Pierce Expansion Project, an effort to adopt another child.
"This time, it's more difficult (to adopt)," Amber said. "Pennsylvania prefers babies stay in family lines. They will call every sister, aunt, niece, grandmother, to try to keep this baby in families. In some cases, that is very advantageous.
"There are situations that's not so helpful," she continued. "That's the mindset, to try to keep babies in families."
Because of the difficulty of adopting a child from within Pennsylvania, the Pierces are working with an agency in an effort adopt a child from one of several states across the country.
In order for the Pierces to adopt a child through the agency, Amber said the child's mother must first give her approval. The mother is given a choice of families to adopt from.
"We have to create a magazine of our family, a resume," she explained. "The mother makes the choice, unless she has an executor or power of attorney."
Because the process involves multiple factors, the Pierces do not know when they may be selected to adopt a child, or when the process will be finalized.
However, they noted the expense of carrying out an adoption.
"It costs more than a new car," Amber said, while describing the process.
The Pierces said their children are interested in the adoption process, and are ready to welcome a new addition to the family.
"The three younger (children), they are very excited," Amber said. "The oldest one... he's very good with the children."
Due to the expenses associated with the process, the family has launched a fundraising initiative that will be held in the form of a community service project.
Working with a nonprofit organization called Both Hands, the Pierce family and a team of volunteers will, in early November, be performing some work at the Turbotville-area home of Irene Watson.
Instead of holding a 5K or similar event, Amber said the process involves volunteers helping with the project asking individuals to sponsor them for carrying out the work. All funds raised with go to the Pierce's efforts to adopt.
The organization, Both Hands, will be managing all funds donated to the cause.
"They don't give us money," Amber said, while describing the organization. "They hold our money. When fees come in (related to the adoption process), we send it to them (to pay)... No money can be used inappropriately."
She added that Both Hands will not take any of the funds donated to the cause for its own use. All funds donated will go to the Pierce Expansion Project.
"They do their own fundraising, on the side," Amber said, of Both Hands. "They don't take money from families who are (raising it) for their own adoptions."
She also explained the process of selecting Watson's home for the work to be completed at.
The family first checked with Harvest Union County, where they attend church services, to see if any senior citizens were known to be in need of a helping hand with their property.
When the church was not able to identify anyone in need, the Pierces reached out to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Turbotville. Roman is a member of a Scout troop sponsored by the church.
"(Zion) Pastor (Erwin) Roux had a few candidates," Amber said, adding that Watson was selected.
"She needs some flower beds weeded, she needs them mulched before the weather changes," Amber said. "We are going to trim some trees. We'll do some leaf work.
"We are going to be preparing meals and freeze them in individual packages so she has food in case she can't get out, as winter comes," she continued. "For fun, we're going to decorate (her house) for Christmas."
The Pierces hope their efforts to adopt serve as inspiration and encouragement for others looking to do the same.
"It is a monumental project," Amber said, of adoption. "You have to be fully committed and you have to remind yourself that you're committed, frequently. It's a daunting task of paperwork, the costs, the unknowns.
"Because we have done this before, we are a little more in tune to what the process is," she continued. "We are motivated by our faith, this is the right thing to do. We have the backbone to keep going."
The Pierces said it's important for a family going through an adoption to have a strong system of support from family and friends.
"It's not a 10-step program," Amber said, of adopting. "It is a 100-step program... You just have to remind yourself every day of what the goal is. If you get lost in the paperwork, in the fundraising challenges, it will drag you down."
In the end, she said the effort is worthwhile.
"When you hold that baby for the first time, women forget all about labor," Amber said. "(With adoption), it is almost exactly the same thing. You get that baby home... everything simply fades away, just like the labor stories.
"It's a very, very exciting reward," she added. "As they grow up, it's a unique parenting opportunity, for the other children as well as the child that's adopted."
The Pierces are thankful for everyone supporting their efforts to adopt.
"People have been donating," Amber said. "We have had support and we are very thankful for that."
To contribute to the Pierce's efforts, visit https://bothhands.org/pierce-794/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.