Bank donates to Green Dragon Foundation

LEWISBURG — Fulton Bank recently presented a contribution to the Green Dragon Foundation, Pennsylvania’s EITC program.
“Fulton Bank has been a generous supporter through the tax-credit program since 2009," said Ann Glock, Green Dragon Foundation executive director. "In total, they’ve donated more than $82,000 to support students throughout the Lewisburg Area School District.”
