Bank donates to Green Dragon Foundation

Fulton Bank recently presented a contribution to the Green Dragon Foundation. From left, representing the bank, Alicia Bowers, Financial Center supervisor, Lewisburg; Leslie Temple, SVP market leader, Northern PA; Shauna Klinger, Financial Center manager, Lewisburg. And representing the foundation, Ann Glock, executive director; Erin Jablonski, school board president; Jennifer Shabahang, program coordinator; and Bob Kallin, board chair.

 PROVIDED BY JENNIFER SHABAHANG

LEWISBURG — Fulton Bank recently presented a contribution to the Green Dragon Foundation, Pennsylvania’s EITC program.

“Fulton Bank has been a generous supporter through the tax-credit program since 2009," said Ann Glock, Green Dragon Foundation executive director. "In total, they’ve donated more than $82,000 to support students throughout the Lewisburg Area School District.”

