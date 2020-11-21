DANVILLE — The Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) has announced a Holiday Wine Trail will run Friday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 13, at participating Columbia and Montour County wineries.
During the event, trail-goers can travel from winery to winery, tasting seasonal wine features. Along the way, they will be able to get their tickets stamped at each location. Participants who visit each participating location and turn in their completed tickets at the end will be entered to win winery gift baskets and a grand prize basket comprised of bottles of wine from each participating winery.
As an added incentive, participants may get a free souvenir wine tumbler glass at their first winery stop, while supplies last. Each participating winery will have tumbler glasses available for the first 50 wine trail starters from that location. There is no cost for the trail tickets, but tasting fees may apply at several of the wineries.
To get started, travelers may pick up their free wine trail ticket at any of the participating wineries during the week of the event. The first half of the ticket will be filled out right away and turned in to the winery. Trail-goers will then visit each subsequent winery with the other half of their ticket. At the last stop, the completed ticket will be turned in. Its holder will then be entered to win one of the prize baskets.
Participating wineries are: Cardinal Hollow Winery Outlet at Winding Creek Shops in Benton, Colonel Ricketts Hard Cider Winery in Benton, Juniata Valley Winery Outlet at Nature’s Outdoors in Benton, Kulpmont Winery at the Ol’ Country Barn in Benton, Red Shale Ridge Vineyards Outlet in Danville, and Shade Mountain Winery and Vineyard in Riverside.
All wineries will be open during their normal posted hours. For complete hours of operation and COVID guidelines, visit individual wineries’ websites or call the winery directly to inquire.
