Girls basketball
Junior high results
Selinsgrove 16, Milton 15
Scorers: Milton – Souder, 9; Long, 4; King, 2. Selinsgrove – Benner, 8; Kruskie, 4; Marrone, 2; Manno, 2.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233 Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161 New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167 N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201 Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160 Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242 Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161 Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229 Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217 L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188 Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200 Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203 Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204 Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190 Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243 Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 34, Denver 27 Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 10 Buffalo 44, Seattle 34 Houston 27, Jacksonville 25 Kansas City 33, Carolina 31 Minnesota 34, Detroit 20 N.Y. Giants 23, Washington 20 Tennessee 24, Chicago 17 Las Vegas 31, L.A. Chargers 26 Miami 34, Arizona 31 Pittsburgh 24, Dallas 19 New Orleans 38, Tampa Bay 3 Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia
Monday’s Games
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
College football
EAST Boston College 16, Syracuse 13 Marshall 51, UMass 10 Maryland 35, Penn St. 19 SMU 47, Temple 23 SOUTH Coastal Carolina 23, South Alabama 6 FAU 10, W. Kentucky 6 Florida 44, Georgia 28 Georgia Southern 20, Troy 13 Georgia St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 34 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35 Louisiana-Lafayette 27, Arkansas St. 20 Memphis 34, South Florida 33 Mississippi St. 24, Vanderbilt 17 North Carolina 56, Duke 24 Pittsburgh 41, Florida St. 17 Southern Miss. 24, North Alabama 13 Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3 Tulane 38, East Carolina 21 MIDWEST Cincinnati 38, Houston 10 Indiana 38, Michigan 21 Iowa 49, Michigan St. 7 Iowa St. 38, Baylor 31 Minnesota 41, Illinois 14 Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40 Ohio St. 49, Rutgers 27 Oklahoma St. 20, Kansas St. 18 SOUTHWEST Appalachian St. 38, Texas State 17 Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9 TCU 34, Texas Tech 18 Texas 17, West Virginia 13 FAR WEST Colorado 48, UCLA 42 Fresno St. 40, UNLV 27 Hawaii 39, New Mexico 33 Oregon 35, Stanford 14 Southern Cal 28, Arizona St. 27 Washington St. 38, Oregon St. 28 Monday, Nov. 16 Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 Results
Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, Avondale.
