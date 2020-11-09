Girls basketball

Junior high results

Selinsgrove 16, Milton 15

Scorers: Milton – Souder, 9; Long, 4; King, 2. Selinsgrove – Benner, 8; Kruskie, 4; Marrone, 2; Manno, 2.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233 Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161 New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167 N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201 Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160 Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242 Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161 Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229 Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217 L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188 Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South

W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200 Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203 Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204 Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190 Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243 Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 34, Denver 27 Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 10 Buffalo 44, Seattle 34 Houston 27, Jacksonville 25 Kansas City 33, Carolina 31 Minnesota 34, Detroit 20 N.Y. Giants 23, Washington 20 Tennessee 24, Chicago 17 Las Vegas 31, L.A. Chargers 26 Miami 34, Arizona 31 Pittsburgh 24, Dallas 19 New Orleans 38, Tampa Bay 3 Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia

Monday’s Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

College football

EAST Boston College 16, Syracuse 13 Marshall 51, UMass 10 Maryland 35, Penn St. 19 SMU 47, Temple 23 SOUTH Coastal Carolina 23, South Alabama 6 FAU 10, W. Kentucky 6 Florida 44, Georgia 28 Georgia Southern 20, Troy 13 Georgia St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 34 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35 Louisiana-Lafayette 27, Arkansas St. 20 Memphis 34, South Florida 33 Mississippi St. 24, Vanderbilt 17 North Carolina 56, Duke 24 Pittsburgh 41, Florida St. 17 Southern Miss. 24, North Alabama 13 Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3 Tulane 38, East Carolina 21 MIDWEST Cincinnati 38, Houston 10 Indiana 38, Michigan 21 Iowa 49, Michigan St. 7 Iowa St. 38, Baylor 31 Minnesota 41, Illinois 14 Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40 Ohio St. 49, Rutgers 27 Oklahoma St. 20, Kansas St. 18 SOUTHWEST Appalachian St. 38, Texas State 17 Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9 TCU 34, Texas Tech 18 Texas 17, West Virginia 13 FAR WEST Colorado 48, UCLA 42 Fresno St. 40, UNLV 27 Hawaii 39, New Mexico 33 Oregon 35, Stanford 14 Southern Cal 28, Arizona St. 27 Washington St. 38, Oregon St. 28 Monday, Nov. 16 Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 Results

Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, Avondale.

Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312 laps, 40 points. 2. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312, 35. 3. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 312, 34. 4. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 33. 5. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 312, 37. 6. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 43. 7. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312, 30. 8. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 312, 32. 9. (25) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 29. 10. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312, 27. 11. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312, 34. 12. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 312, 31. 13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 311, 24. 14. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 311, 26. 15. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 311, 22. 16. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 311, 25. 17. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 311, 20. 18. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 311, 19. 19. (21) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 311, 18. 20. (31) Chris Buescher, Ford, 311, 17. 21. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 311, 16. 22. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 311, 15. 23. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 311, 14. 24. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 311, 13. 25. (16) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 311, 12. 26. (27) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 311, 11. 27. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 310, 10. 28. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 310, 9. 29. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 309, 8. 30. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 306, 0. 31. (30) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 306, 6. 32. (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 302, 0. 33. (36) James Davison, Ford, 302, 4. 34. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 299, 3. 35. (38) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 296, 0. 36. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 288, 0. 37. (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 261, 0. 38. (28) Corey Lajoie, Ford, suspension, 215, 1. 39. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, handling, 149, 1. ___ Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 112.101 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 47 minutes, .0 seconds. Margin of Victory: 2.740 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 27 laps. Lead Changes: 19 among 9 drivers. Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0; J.Logano 1-32; R.Blaney 33; J.Logano 34-78; C.Elliott 79; J.Logano 80-119; C.Elliott 120-138; J.Johnson 139-142; M.DiBenedetto 143; A.Almirola 144-150; C.Elliott 151-163; Ku.Busch 164-167; C.Elliott 168-172; B.Keselowski 173-182; C.Elliott 183-189; B.Keselowski 190-195; C.Elliott 196-260; R.Stenhouse 261; J.Logano 262-269; C.Elliott 270-312 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 7 times for 153 laps; J.Logano, 4 times for 125 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 16 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 7 laps; J.Johnson, 1 time for 4 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 7; C.Elliott, 5; B.Keselowski, 4; J.Logano, 3; A.Bowman, 1; M.Truex, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 5040; 2. B.Keselowski, 5035; 3. J.Logano, 5034; 4. D.Hamlin, 5033; 5. K.Harvick, 2410; 6. A.Bowman, 2371; 7. M.Truex, 2341; 8. Ky.Busch, 2341; 9. R.Blaney, 2336; 10. Ku.Busch, 2287; 11. A.Dillon, 2277; 12. C.Bowyer, 2254; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 2249; 14. W.Byron, 2247; 15. A.Almirola, 2235; 16. C.Custer, 2202. Transactions FOOTBALL National Football League CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Lachavious Simmons on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Aaron Neary on the active roster. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

