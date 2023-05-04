LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society has announced that it is purchasing the former Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
The purchase was announced in a press release issued Thursday morning by the Union County Historical Society. The purchase of the facility was noted in the release by historical society President Bruce Teeple and parish council President Mark Moyer.
“This action was made possible because of the outstanding work and the unparalleled expressions of cooperation, collaboration, and community by our board of directors; Sacred Heart’s Parish Council; our respective agents, Scott Mertz and Ann Hilliard; Mifflinburg Bank; and the numerous volunteers who are helping us through the various stages of transition,” Teeple said.
“All of us eagerly look forward to addressing the many challenges and changes we face,” he added. “These promise to be exhilarating times full of tremendous potential, as we strive to make what came before us alive and relevant. We plan to do that by offering even more quality programs and services tying this region’s past and present with its future.”
In January, the parish announced plans to sell the museum, and to auction off its contents.
The museum property is located at 15 North Water St., Lewisburg, and includes a vacant lot to the rear. The property was listed for sale by RE/MAX Bridges Real Estate, at $675,000. The buildings total 15,350 square feet and encompass .34 acres.
The January release by the parish noted that the museum experienced decreased attendance for more than a decade, and was also negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those factors caused the museum to cease operations permanently in October 2020.
Church officials said the parish was “honored and humbled” to be the recipient of the assets of the Fetherston Trust, including the museum. According to the terms of the Fetherston Trust and the last will and testament of Edith Fetherston, all assets were to be transferred to parish.
Church officials said Edith and her husband John were “remarkable citizens,” and desired to leave a foundation that would “educate and delight the people of Lewisburg.”
“Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, its people and clergy are grateful to the trustees and executors of the Fetherston estate for their faithfulness to the wishes of Edith Fetherston,” the Rev. Matthew Larlick, parish pastor, stated in the release. “The gift of the Fetherston estate will become part of our patrimony, to ensure that Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewisburg, will continue as a beacon of Christian faith and practice in Union County for generations to come.”
Rick Sauers, former curator at the museum, said at the time of the January announcement that the main building is a log structure built in the 1790s and currently remains on site. An interior wall of the log building remains uncovered inside the former museum.
The original log home changed hands over several years until it became known as the American House Hotel. Sauers said in 1860 a third floor was added to the hotel, which remained in operation till the 1880s.
Saurers said there originally was a carriage house to the rear of the building. When that was taken down, a new brick addition was added to the rear of the log structure.
After the hotel closed, Sauers said Edith Fetherston’s parents bought the building, which at the time had been a three-home apartment where Edith was born.
Following the death of her parents in 1936, Edith and her husband John purchased the 27-room building as a retirement home.
Upon John and Edith’s deaths in 1962 and 1972, respectively, the Fetherston Trust was formed, giving way to the home to be turned into a museum and opening to the public in 1976.
For more information about volunteer opportunities, and fundraising efforts, contact historical society board members Mike Molesevich at 570-524-2921, Kathy Swope at 570-971-3336 or Christine Sperling at 570-452-1937.
