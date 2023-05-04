Historical society to purchase Packwood House

The Union County Historical Society has announced plans to purchase the Packwood House Museum building. 

 THE STANDARD-JOURNAL FILE

LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society has announced that it is purchasing the former Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.

The purchase was announced in a press release issued Thursday morning by the Union County Historical Society. The purchase of the facility was noted in the release by historical society President Bruce Teeple and parish council President Mark Moyer.

