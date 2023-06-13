WATSONTOWN — With a light rain falling from the sky Monday morning, James Thomas worked to set up child-sized picnic tables under a pavilion in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
A teenager living in Milton, Thomas noted that Kids Cafe has been an important part of his life for several years.
“When I was younger, I came here with my nan,” Thomas said. “As a kid, I liked it.”
Thomas was so impressed with Kids Cafe that he started volunteering with the summer program. This year, he’s working side-by-side with other volunteers who serve children each weekday throughout the summer, in the park.
“I want to give the same experience (I had) to the other kids,” Thomas said.
Carol Parker, the coordinator of the Kids Cafe program, said it’s been in operation for more than 10 years.
While based out of the Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, Parker said Kids Cafe is its own nonprofit organization. It serves a nutritious meal to children under 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each weekday throughout the summer, in the park.
During the summer months, Parker said a room at the church which is typically utilized by the Happy Harbor Preschool is converted into a pantry for the cafe program.
“Food is bought through the food bank, and comes through donations,” Parker said. “The (Warrior Run) school helps out by giving us milk, veggies, fruits.”
She offered thanks to the numerous individuals, businesses and other entities which support the program.
“It’s been overwhelming (support) from all kinds of businesses,” Parker said. “Thank you for the help.”
While just in its second week this summer, Parker said attendance at the cafe varies from day to day, and even each year.
“This year, our numbers have been very good,” she said. “Last week, we had 50 (children) per day. That is a very good number.”
In addition to serving food to those who attend, special activities — and even theme days — are held throughout the summer.
“(One day) this week, the fireman are going to cook hotdogs and French fries,” Parker said, noting that the Warrior Run Area Fire Department carnival is taking place nightly this week, also in the park.
“We do milkshake days, root beer float days,” she said. “We do a carnival day in late June or early July.”
On that day, Parker said a cotton candy machine and bounce house are brought in.
Other theme days to be offered throughout the summer will include Halloween in August and a back-to-school day.
“The borough (of Watsontown) provides back-to-school supplies,” Parker said. “We are trying to find someone to do a backpack giveaway.”
Children who attend the cafe each day receive a snack to take home, and breakfast items to enjoy the next morning. This is the first year the breakfast items have been provided.
“It’s a box of cereal, a box of juice... a sealed muffin,” Parker said, while describing the various breakfast items that will be given away throughout the summer.
The food items served at Kids Cafe are prepared in the kitchen at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, and transported to the park by volunteers each weekday.
Parker said some volunteers involved with the program start their day of service between 8 and 9 a.m.
“With the kitchen help, and the help (at the park), there’s at least 15 volunteers,” Parker said. “Some just go to the kitchen, some come to the park.”
She noted that any volunteer serving at the park must have the appropriate clearances to work around children.
JA Babay, director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library in McEwensville, is among those who help with Kids Cafe.
She provides various activities throughout the summer.
“Wednesday is guest star day,” Babay said, noting that she coordinates a special guest appearance each Wednesday.
For example, Babay said volunteer firefighters may surprise the Kids Cafe guests on a Wednesday.
“This whole thing is about the community,” Babay said. “(Kids Cafe) is a good example of role modeling of how the community should work.
“I’m really proud of this program.”
Amber Pierce, who brings her children to Kids Cafe, said she’s thankful for the volunteers who operate the program.
“These women (who volunteer with Kids Cafe) are doing a fantastic service,” Pierce said. “It keeps the kids engaged over the summer.”
Anyone interested in volunteering with or donating to Kids Cafe can stop by the park and speak to volunteers who are there serving. Information about the program is also available on the Kids Cafe Facebook page.
