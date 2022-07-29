LEWISBURG — Getting Ahead Foundation (GAF) recently announced it has received a $5,000 grant from the PPL Foundation. These funds will support the Getting Ahead in the Valley Program.
Getting Ahead in the Valley is a multi-phased, 42-week self-sufficiency program that supports low-income individuals as they work to build resources and achieve stability.
This innovative program aims to lessen the throes of poverty in the central Susquehanna Valley at both micro and macro levels. Getting Ahead in the Valley provides a nationally recognized framework that increases emotional and financial stability of participating families and reduces their use of government benefits.
The 42-week program consists of 19 weeks of Getting Ahead in a Just Getting – By World curriculum, six weeks of Financial Literacy, seven weeks of Nutrition Links, and 10 weeks of Staying Ahead workshops offered to all Getting Ahead graduates.
The program is open to 12 to 13 adults who are heads of household, 18 years and older, that live in Northern Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. They must have an annual income below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guideline. There is an application process that all participants must go through. GAF strives to select applicants that are willing to make a commitment and are ready to make a change.
GAF’s mission is, “To improve the quality of life for low-income individuals, families, and their communities.” Their mission directly aligns with PPL’s focus area of sustainable communities.
“We are grateful to receive a PPL Foundation sustaining grant. These funds will help to ensure that low-income families in the Susquehanna Valley receive much needed support to help create a path for a stable and secure life.” said Founder Rose Williams.
The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process.
