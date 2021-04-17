TURBOTVILLE — As she prepared a drone to take flight over the Warrior Run middle school/high school complex, Chloe Sees spoke about her long-running passion for the community she grew up in.
"I love Warrior Run so much," she said. "Why wouldn't I? I grew up here. I've always had such great experiences, great support.
"We are a hands-on community that helps one another," Sees continued. "I don't ever see myself leaving. I hope someday my kids get to attend this new elementary school."
The district recently broke ground to formally mark the beginning of a $28.7 million project to build a 99,000-square-foot elementary school and to renovate the district's athletic stadium.
Sees, who works as a full-time substitute in the district, has been using her own drone to take photos and videos of the project nearly every day. She posts the footage on a WR Construction Photos Facebook page, which she created.
"It's part of our history," she said, of the construction project. "This is just a way to document it. It's very monumental."
Sees enjoys looking at old photos of previous school construction projects in the area. She hopes the images she captures will also be preserved for posterity.
A 2017 Warrior Run graduate, Sees' first exposure to drones came while she was a student in the district.
"I learned to fly a drone when I was in middle school," she said, adding that she was also exposed to drones when she was in high school.
Sees noted that her drone is non-commercial, meaning she doesn't need a license to fly it. There are restrictions on how high her drone can go.
"I can't go to an airport and fly it," she said. "I can't fly over a prison, a hospital."
Sees' drone is equipped with a GPS feature. It will automatically return to the point she launched it from if she looses the connection with it from her controller or if the battery power runs low.
As she's looked through the images she's captured with her drone, Sees has been amazed how quickly the construction project has been progressing.
"It was super crazy," Sees said. "In one day you could visibly see the work they'd done."
As long as the weather permits, Sees spends about 15 to 20 minutes each day after school using her drone to take photos of the project.
"I'm doing this as a volunteer," Sees said. "I'm not getting paid. It's something fun and interesting I thought to do."
She views the Facebook page as an opportunity to educate the community about the project. If someone asks a question on the page she doesn't know the answer to, Sees said she'll consult with a district administrator or school board member in order to provide the correct information.
"Even before this (construction project) started, there was misinformation flying around," she said, adding that one person even asked what was being built on the grounds.
Sees has received positive feedback from the community about her efforts to document the project.
"Everyone is super positive," she said.
Sees also reflected on working in the buildings where she attended middle and high school.
A December graduate from Delaware Valley University, Sees received a degree in secondary education, with a focus on agriculture.
"It's always an education major's dream to go back to their home school (to work)," Sees said.
Construction of the new elementary school is expected to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year's holiday break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.