WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming Tri-County NAACP will partner with the CommUnity Zone of Lewisburg, STEP/Americorps, the Lycoming County United Way, the Williamsport YWCA and Transitional Living Centers to hold a Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Brandon Park, Williamsport. prayer vigil and peace walk will be held at 9:30 a.m. in Freedom Road Cemetery.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery and is a day of joy, celebration, and a recommitment to the values of freedom and building a good community for all.
The event will include line dancing, spoken word performances, and celebrating local African American community leaders, an interactive fitness demo by Nisan Trotter of Trot Fitness in Lewisburg, a Pan-African Dance and Drumming Performance entitled “Freedom Now” by Umoja Music and Movement, a facilitated drum circle, and guided meditation.
For more information, or to become a vendor at the event, call 570-360-9250 or email lycomingtricountynaacp@gmail.com.
