MILTON — The Borough of Milton is eligible to receive more than $126,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds in 2021.
Linda Sterling, of SEDA-COG, presented about the borough’s eligibility to receive the funds during Wednesday’s council meeting.
According to Sterling, the $126,233 the borough is eligible to receive marks a slight increase over its 2020 allocation.
From the funds Milton is eligible to receive, Sterling said SEDA-COG will be paid $20,250 to administer the money. As a result, she said the borough will have $105,983 available in project funds.
Council will be selecting how to wishes utilize the funds at its Wednesday, July 28, meeting. The project application must be filed by Oct. 28.
Due to the cycle in which the money is distributed, Sterling said Milton will likely receive the funds in about one year.
In the past, she said the borough has used its CDBG funding to make ADA-compliant curb cuts in the downtown area. Funds have also been used recently to build new picnic pavilions in Brown Avenue Park.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger asked council to consider using the 2021 funds to make needed ADA-compliant curb cuts along Hepburn Street.
During his report to council, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said candidates for an open officer position with the department will go through testing on Friday. The candidates will take a written test, a physical test which will be administered at Bucknell University and go through oral interviews.
A position is available as Cpl. Dan Embeck will be leaving the force at the end of June to become the police chief in South Williamsport.
Zettlemoyer also reported that two foster children are still missing. On June 11, the department announced that 13-year-old Meya McDowell disappeared June 7 from a foster home in Milton.
The department also announced McDowell’s brother Manny disappeared from a separate foster home in Sunbury.
Zettlemoyer told council officers have reason to believe the children may be in Georgia.The Milton Police Department is continuing to work with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and other law enforcement agencies, on the case.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said his department has logged 233 man hours responding to 18 calls for service thus far in June. Among the calls, Derr said apparatus from the department transferred to Sunbury Wednesday afternoon to stand by while firefighters there battled a three-alarm house fire.
The Milton Fire Department’s mobile intensive care unit, staffed through Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 165 calls to date in June. In addition, Derr said his department’s volunteer ambulance has responded to seven calls.
Council approved a request for the Milton Harvest Festival to be held Sept. 11-18 throughout the community.
A request by Penn Valley Shows to hold a carnival Aug. 25-28 in Brown Avenue Park was denied.
Council member Joe Moralez voted against denying the request, while council member John Pfeil abstained from voting on the matter. Voting to deny the request were council President Jamie Walker, Vice President Dale Pfeil and members Linda Meckley, Charles Swartz, Jeff Robol, Richard Specht and Cindy Fawess.
The vote to deny the request was made after Solicitor Robert Benion said the borough has a policy of not permitting for-profit entities to hold events in borough parks.
Moralez was the lone council member to vote against a motion to advertise for letters of interest from individuals interested in filling a vacant Ward 4 seat on council.
The seat became available two weeks ago when Mark Shearer resigned after being appointed mayor, following the passing of Ed Nelson.
Ruben Medina, who is the only candidate on the ballot for the Ward 4 seat in the November election, was in attendance at the meeting. He told council he has lived in Milton for eight years, and graduated from the Warrior Run High School in 2006.
