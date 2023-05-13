WATSONTOWN — The idea to start a flower begins much the same as a flower does: From seed. For Colleen and Matt Musgrave, owners of Blooming Meadows Farm in Watsontown, that seed was planted one morning at breakfast.
“We go out to breakfast every Saturday morning and I said, 'What do you think about starting a flower farm?' And he loved it. He didn’t think I was crazy,” said Colleen.
“And we jumped in that first year,” added Matt. “That was 2019. We jumped in with both feet.”
Before settling in Watsontown, the Musgraves lived all over the world. They met on the small island of Diego Garcia in the central Indian Ocean when they were both in the Navy, Colleen as a postal clerk and Matt as an avionics technician. After that, they moved back to the states, got married, settled in Washington, moved to Guam, Virginia Beach, then to the five-acre farm in Watsontown.
“We had lived in a couple different places where they had flower farms, but nothing like this. Not an interactive farm,” said Colleen.
Blooming Meadows Farm is unique in that, six times a month, they host u-pick events, in which visitors can select flowers to build their own bouquets. Today, in honor of both Mother’s Day and National Tulip Day, the Musgraves will be hosting a Mommy and Me Tulip Arrangement event.
“They get to pick out the flowers they want, then I teach them how to arrange a bouquet. We’re also making little seedlings that we are sending to the Watson Inn that they’ll be giving away to moms,” said Colleen.
Tulips are just one of the flowers that they grow out at the farm.
“We have 80 different varieties,” said Matt, noting that they grow, depending on the season, irises, peonies, bachelor’s button, Sweet William and, in the fall, a huge field of dahlias.
When it comes to choosing a favorite flower, Colleen’s changes all the time, though she has a special place in her heart for hydrangeas. For Matt, his favorite tends to depend on the context.
“It depends on what you’re talking about. If you’re talking about planting and picking, then sunflowers,” said Matt. “Everybody loves them. They’re easy to plant. They’re easy to grow. They’re very resilient.
“But as far as my favorite flower to look at, I like ranunculus.”
Flower picking and arranging are just a couple of the activities offered at Blooming Meadows, as the farm also offers classes in soap making and candle making.
“Every month, we have a craft class, a bible class, and themed dinner parties,” said Colleen, adding that the dinner parties are for adults.
The theme for their July dinner is "Epcot: Taste Around the World," while their August dinner is a date-night picnic.
Even though flowers aren't always in bloom, the Musgraves have an indoor space that is heated and air conditioned for hosting year-round events.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.