Colleen and Matt Musgrave

Colleen and Matt Musgrave, owners of Blooming Meadows Farm in Watsontown, will be hosting a Mommy and Me Tulip Arrangement event today. 

 THE WEEKENDER

WATSONTOWN — The idea to start a flower begins much the same as a flower does: From seed. For Colleen and Matt Musgrave, owners of Blooming Meadows Farm in Watsontown, that seed was planted one morning at breakfast.

“We go out to breakfast every Saturday morning and I said, 'What do you think about starting a flower farm?' And he loved it. He didn’t think I was crazy,” said Colleen.

