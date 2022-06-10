Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentences
• Timothy Lytle, 56, of Sunbury, 3 days to 6 months in county jail, 12-months drivers license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Eric Ingram, 42, of Coal Township, 3 to 6 months in county jail, 9 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing of drug paraphernalia.
• Clarence Sponenberg, 39, of Kulpmont, 12 to 24 months in state prison, fines fees and costs for theft by unlawful taking; one to six months in county jail, 111 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possession of a controlled substance.
• Gregory Allen Ward, 34, of Sunbury, $300 fine plus costs for harassment.
• William Joseph Witman, 37, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $300 fine plus costs for contempt of court.
• Shawn Wondoloski, 46, of Shamokin, nine to 23 months in county jail, fine of $100 plus costs for simple assault.
• Louis Phillip Orlando, 62, of Danville, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for fleeing or eluding police; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for terroristic threats.
State Police at Milton Found horse
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A horse was found walking along the roadway at 2:37 a.m. June 8 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone missing a horse should call Kerry at 570-850-1861.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONORE TOWNSHIP — Katie Specht, 27, of McClure, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:45 a.m. June 7 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Specht failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by Kassidy Geise, 21, of Sunbury. The Jeep then spun, struck a traffic island and rolled onto its side.
Specht was cited with traffic control signals.
One-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 66-year-old Lewisburg man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:01 p.m. May 26 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said John Scullin was driving a 2018 Ford F150XLT north on North Susquehanna Trail when he suffered a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to drive off the roadway.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:59 p.m. June 7 along Route 11, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Volvo 740 series driven by Omar Mohammad, 42, of Houston, Texas, was driving too fast for conditions when it lost control and struck a ditch. Mohammad was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Dog bite
PENN TOWNSHIP — Melvin Petty, 43, of Penn Township, was cited with a dog law violation after troopers said his dog bit Veronica Wire, 30, of Selinsgrove.
The incident occurred at 7:54 p.m. June 6 at 780 Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Drug possession
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Gerri Jason, 40, of Williamsport, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia during a traffic stop conducted at 8:54 p.m. June 5 along Route 15 northbound, South Williamsport.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — Neal Smith, 41, of Hutto, Texas, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia during a traffic stop conducted at 10:18 p.m. June 7 along Interstate 180 westbound, Williamsport.
Harassment
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — Matthew Lancaster, 45, of Lake Peekskill, N.Y., was charged after allegedly punching a 39-year-old Jersey Shore woman in the back.
The incident occurred at 12:53 a.m. May 22 along Route 15, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — James Keefer, 77, of Montoursville, reported the thefts of two laptops, valued at $1,000 each, from a vehicle.
The thefts occurred between 7:30 p.m. June 5 and 11 a.m. June 6 at 2760 Blair St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
