WATSONTOWN — When Josh Wallace and Dave Jones first met while on a mission trip to Haiti in 2014, the two had no idea that six years later they would be serving together at a church in Watsontown.
Since November, Wallace and Jones have been the co-pastors of the Watsontown Baptist Church.
Jones said the church's long-time pastor, Jim Ritter, retired early in 2020. Jones and Wallace had been officiating over services Sundays at the church, since Ritter's retirement.
"Pastor Josh and I have been friends of the church for a while, often filling in for Rev. Ritter when he would go on vacation," Jones explained. "Josh and I have known each other for several years. We were good friends with Pastor Ritter. We've been on mission trips together. We've been on fishing trips together."
It was on a 2014 mission trip to Haiti that Wallace and Jones first met.
Wallace and his wife, Lynnette, were invited on the trip by friends from the Watsontown Baptist Church.
"What I first appreciated about Dave was his passion for service," Wallace said. "It was very clear we were there to work and spread God's word. We were there to minister... That was the priority. That's what I wanted."
At the time, he didn't realize the impact the trip would have on his life, or that he and Jones would one day be serving the Watsontown Baptist Church together.
"We are now seven years removed from that trip," Wallace said. "My wife and I, I bet we talk about it once a week... that trip."
Shortly after the trip, Wallace said he and his wife were watching the Oscars.
"There was a dress on there, it took 1,000 man hours to put it together," Wallace recalled. "They said they dress will be worn once... We could've built 400 homes in Haiti (for the cost of making the dress)."
Wallace works full-time as a prison chaplain. Watsontown Baptist is the first church which he has served on the pastoral staff at.
He and his wife also operate a diaper bank program from the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church. The program provides diapers to families in need.
Jones became an ordained Baptist minister in 2011. He also works as a morning-show host on WGRC radio and founded JMeg Ministries with his wife Dottie in 2012.
Both Jones and Wallace said it was the perfect fit for them to serve as co-pastors of the Watsontown church.
"There's this co-pastor model of bringing a couple of pastors together to co-pastor a church, which is somewhat fairly new," Jones said. "You split the time on the pulpit, which allows the other person the opportunity to travel and be involved in other ministries.
"I want some time to go speak about JMeg, Josh wants that time to go speak about the diaper bank."
Both pastors said their love of serving others through ministry has been embraced by the Watsontown church.
"Dottie and I run JMeg, (Wallace) and his wife Lynette, they run the diaper bank," Jones said. "We are very much alike in our heart for missions and ministry."
JMeg Ministries is now based out of the Watsontown Baptist Church.
"They brought JMeg in before they brought me in," Jones joked.
The organization's community resource center operates from 9 to 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month at the church.
The center provides clothing, dishes and related items for those in need.
"If there are needs in between (the fourth Saturday of each month), people can contact us," Jones said. "We will meet people by appointment... If people contact us with another need, we will attempt to (help)."
The Wallace's diaper program also remains active.
"This (COVID-19) pandemic has been so hard because the need has been so real," Wallace said. "Sometimes it is like 'we are down to the bare bones, we've got nothing left to give (away).'"
However, he said God has been faithful as the diapers and related needs of the ministry have been provided.
"The Montoursville High School Key Club has taken on the diaper bank, as a sponsor," Wallace said. "We are awaiting a donation (from the club) this week."
He said the diaper bank will continue to provide diapers to families in need.
"The pandemic has been so hard on families," he said. "We are doing everything we can to fill the needs."
Wallace credits Jones with advice he has been providing as Wallace has been involved in pastoring a church for the first time.
"It's so exciting, to be working with Dave," Wallace said. "(He) has been on staff at churches before."
He has also been leaning on a team of prison chaplains he works with for input.
"My pastor at Delaware Run (Wesleyan Church) has been incredibly supportive," Wallace added.
He and Jones outlined their goals for serving the Watsontown Baptist Church.
"They wanted to bring back a Sunday school," Wallace said, of the church. "They wanted to find ways to be active in the community... Sunday school is coming back, right after Easter."
The church will also be launching a mid-week prayer service.
"Win Watsontown, that's what we're ultimately there for," Wallace said. "(We want) everyone in that zip code to know, however distant they are from God, he never forgot about them. He is still the pinnacle of creation. Christ died for every single person in that town."
Jones said the church is located in an ideal location at the center of Watsontown, at 501 Main St.
"What Josh and I have been challenging the church, we don't need to be a large church, but we need to be the church God wants us to be," Jones said.
He added that those who attend the church want it to grow, and participate in outreach ministries.
Wallace continues to be amazed that after first meeting Jones on a trip to Haiti, the two are now friends serving a church together.
"You couldn't write this story," Wallace said. "It's a Hallmark movie. It's just fantastic. I could never picture what God has done in our relationship and our friendship over the years, where we are now pastoring a church together."
