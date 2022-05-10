MILTON — Bats are now swinging in Brown Avenue Park as the Milton Little League season is underway. Opening Day was celebrated April 30.
The league, which officially began its season April 11, consists of 17 baseball and softball teams for children ages 4 to 15, split between majors and minors. Teams compete against each other as well as teams from Lewisburg, Selinsgrove and Warrior Run.
This year’s opening ceremony and first pitch were held in honor of Joseph F. Nickey III, a longtime volunteer with Little League, who passed away earlier this year. In 1984, Nickey coached a state championship team.
“All the teams did really well,” said Lance Laubach, president of the league, said of Opening Day. “It’s not super competitive, it’s about learning how to win how to lose, how to be humble.
“We’re trying to install in them the fundamentals not just to be good at baseball, but to be a good citizen,” he added.
“You come to the ballpark, you hustle, you learn, and then you have fun. If you’re doing your work, you learn from your work, and you have fun with what you’re doing, you‘re going to be successful in life.”
Jamie Walker, Milton Borough Council president and a coach for one of the teams, said he enjoyed Opening Day and thanked those that made it possible.
“It was a fun day. It holds a special place in our hearts because it really is important to us,” Walker said.
“The volunteers cannot be missed in all this. From the board of directors of Little League to the coaches, to the moms, the helpers in the concessions stand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.