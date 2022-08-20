TURBOTVILLE — Safety at schools, mass gatherings and the like were among things attendees were asked to ponder at a show of security products and people with the expertise to use them.
The expo, at midday Friday on the Warrior Run School District campus, was a presentation of ClearView Asset Protection LLC. School administrators, state and local police representatives attended as well as Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-83).
Lance Thomas, ClearView CEO, led an informational session in the school auditorium.
Thomas said assessment was the first step in improving security of a school district, an industrial campus or a mass gathering site such as a football stadium. He noted that security assessment companies were also on hand.
“Once you get the assessment, then you have a company like Clinical Response Group that does the mapping of the school,” Thomas said. “There are 5,000 maps they have done so far for schools, none of them match what the school was. So they all need to be upgraded.”
When an assessment and a map are in place, improved security can be built with effective use of cameras, access control, door contacts and other items.
From there, things may get more complex.
“We talked about something as simple as weapons detection analytic running through existing cameras,” Thomas said of the presentation. “We talked about all the analytics that can be done, facial recognition, license plate readers, crowd control and the importance of communication.”
Thomas maintained that alert systems were superior to what is more commonly available when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence (AI).
“There is not enough broadband or internet,” Thomas said. “It won't have the power to sent out these alerts to law enforcement.”
Portable tower systems on display could be used as a communicator or surveillance system at a school which did not necessarily have the infrastructure
“Then I can integrate all that into the existing security system,” he added. “If there is a weapon alerted in a parking lot, it sends it out to the coordinating police officers. It could be the SRO (school resource officer), state police or local police. It is instantaneous and happens in seconds.”
The hardware and analytics allow police to see potential trouble exactly where it is. The system also allows tracking of other officers or departments responding to an incident.
Thomas sought to dispel the notion that the central Pennsylvania area was free from headline-grabbing events. Thomas was critical of school districts which relegate security to a line item on their budget. He said insurance companies are looking to help pay for improved security and there may be grants available.
“Are we going to wait until it happens?” Thomas asked. “Or are we going to be proactive?”
Gloves which can apply a mild electrical shock to a suspect were among other products on display.
Tony Fritz, ClearView Asset Protection trainer, explained that when properly trained, a security officer can use the glove to de-escalate a situation before it becomes volatile. He maintained that such gloves were superior to a “taser,” which requires a wire and may cause unnecessary distress.
The Hughesville-based provider was joined by non-profits which serve related fields.
Among them, Lantern Rescue, founded by Marine veterans who train law enforcement in other countries in tactics for identifying human trafficking, intercepting suspects and rescuing victims.
The Emergency Response Training and Certification Association (ERTCA) was also represented. The nonprofit based in State College works with a variety of institutions to standardize education and data collection so that public safety risks are reduced.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
