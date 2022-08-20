TURBOTVILLE — Safety at schools, mass gatherings and the like were among things attendees were asked to ponder at a show of security products and people with the expertise to use them.

The expo, at midday Friday on the Warrior Run School District campus, was a presentation of ClearView Asset Protection LLC. School administrators, state and local police representatives attended as well as Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-83).

