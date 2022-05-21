• Daisy M. Brouse to Brouse Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Daisy M. Brouse, Lewis D. Brouse trustee, Brenda L. Testa trustee and Michael L. Brouse trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• David S. Beiler and Fannie F. Beiler to Levi E. Beiler and Anna Beiler, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• William Hartline and Leslie Hartline to Tyler W. Hartline, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Derek G. Vanbuskirk and Esmeralda Vanbuskirk to Derek G. Vanbuskirk, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Carl L. Pardoe and Gina T. Pardoe to Miranda Pardoe, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Irene Mae Bingaman estate, Irene M. Robbins, Rose Robbins, Randall Robbins and Daniel J. bingaman Jr. to Jason R. Yarnell and Katherine L. Yarnell, property in Lewis Township, $189,900.
• Judith A. Taylor estate, James L. Taylor co-exeuctor and Pauline M. Taylor co-executor to Tonny M. Prieto and Eric Florimon-Reed, property in Milton, $1.
• Emma C. Downey to Ryan J. Paul and Lauren Paul, property in Milton, $169,900.
• Phenomeal Living Homes LLC to Nathan P. Rothermel and Courtney L. Klinger, property in Zerbe Township, $130,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Troika Realty Holdings LLC to Kristofer M. Kleman, property in Coal Township, $310.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Shamokin Property Group LLC to Kevin Yeager, property in Shamokin, $200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Glen A. Shurock Jr. to Kevin Yeager, property in Shamokin, $200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Brookelynn Hamilton to Kevin Yeager, property in Shamokin, $200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Five Star Trading Inc. to Kevin Yeager, property in Shamokin, $200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Benjamin R. Holtzapple and Natasha M. Drost to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Coal Township, $105.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Vanesa Lehman to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Coal Township, $105.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Liticia Hoagland to Catharina Kurver, property in Sunbury, $9,500.
• Cassandra A. Ricketts and Benjamin R. Fishburn to Nicholas David Flint and Meghan Ora White Flint, property in Riverside, $320,000.
• Troy A. Stiely to Troy A. Stiely Revocable Inter Vivos Trust and Troy A. Stiely trustee, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• David J. Klinger estate and Marjorie A. Heffner executrix to Marjorie A. Heffner, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Acorn Estate LLC to Iobst Operations LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Acorn Estates LLC to Iobst Operations LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Acorn Estates LLC to Iobst Operations LLC, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
• Acorn Estates LLC to Iobst Operations LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Timothy A. Russell and Chrsitine A. Russell to Jason L. Fasold, property in Point Township, $1.
• Craig J. Litchard and Gail L. Litchard to Karlos Roberto Lattimore and Amanda Louise Lattimore, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Peter J. Long and Kelly R. Long to Gabriella R. Rumberger and Michael T. Rumberger, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• Lions Club Home Association of Kulpmont PA to Kulpmont Christopher Club, property in Kulpmont, $7,000.
• Richard Minnier and Carold L. Minnier to Jayme N. Allar, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Daniel A. Fahringer, William R. Hetrick and Nancy B. Fahringer to Daniel A. Fahringer and William R. Hetrick, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, David R. Herman, Susan A. Lutz and Susan A. Herman to UNB Bank, property in Shamokin, $2,498.95.
• Matthew S. Cluck to Kevin A. Matter and Roxy R. Yocum, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $185,000.
• Nicholas S. Brokenshire and Patricia L. Brokenshire to Steven Casey, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• Frank Duffy by agent and Melanie Duffy individually and agent to Melanie I Duffy, property in Snydertown, $1.
• Robin A. Temple, Robin A. Santucci and Craig A. Santucci to Craig A. Santucci and Robin A. Santucci, property in Riverside, $1.
• Jeremiah Soboleski and Erin M. Soboleski to Joanne E. Andruscavage, property in Mount Carmel, $500.
• Shakeya Rhoden and Jordan Rhoden to Keeba A. Mills, property in Coal Township, $1,500.
• Raymond M. Bednar estate and Elaine L. Dewire individually and executrix to Michael Miller, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
• Allen A. Spigelmeyer and Carol L. Spigelmeyer to Matthew A. Barlow and Christopher J. Johnson, property in Northumberland, $219,500.
• Bowen Developments LLC to Lee Potteiger and Melissa Sue Potteiger, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Frank Bellace to Ashley M. Long, property in Coal Township, $95,450.
• William H. Howeter and Rita M. Howeter to Bernard J. Kiessling and Kelsey J. Kiessling, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• David W. Blank and Nicole blank to Splain Properties LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Truist Bank to Yolanda Gary, Bryan Garland and Ghop Wellness Center, property in Mount Carmel, $10.
• Glenn E. Kreisher estate and William D. Kreisher administrator to William D. Kreisher and Robert G. Kreisher, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Lisa Summers and Michael Summers to Mark D. Rothermel, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Sheridan Associates to Pennsylvania Keystone Terrace Associates, property in Kulpmont, $1,451,378.10.
• Nottingham Associates to Pennsylvania Keystone Terrace Associates, property in Ralpho Township, $1,289,393.
• Gartek Holdings LLC to Craig Stiely and Jamie Stiely, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Charles L. Staskiel Sr. to Charles L. Staskiel Sr. and Devon McCollum, property iN Marion Heights, $1.
• Robert W. Sheela II and Robin L. Keiper to Alanna S. Williams, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Joseph Marczyk and Sherry Lee Marczyk to Jennifer Martina, property in Sunbury, $56,000.
• Raymond M. Bednar estate and Elaine L. Dewire individually and exeuctrix to Elaine L. Dewire, property in Coal Township, $1.
