LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG recently welcomed Cheryl Kahl as a fiscal assistant in the Community Development Program.
Kahl has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and professional services. She has previously worked as the Union County treasurer, chief and senior deputy in the Treasurer and Tax Claim Bureau in the office of the Union County Commissioners.
She graduated from Middleburg Area High School and received training from the American Bankers Association – American Institute of Banking.
