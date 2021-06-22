SELINSGROVE — Since he first stepped foot on the grounds of the Selinsgrove Speedway, Bo Fasold has been fascinated by the 1/2-mile dirt race track.
"My dad started bringing me here when I was 4, that would be 1952," Fasold said.
A resident of Selinsgrove, Fasold still regularly attends automobile races at the track. He is also the speedway's unofficial historian.
Fasold was one of dozens of speedway supporters to attend a 75th anniversary event held Tuesday at the facility.
The festivities included a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the anniversary and keynote remarks by track General Manager Steve Inch, who lives in Lewisburg. A steady rain which fell across the region Tuesday morning forced the event to be relocated from victory lane to under the track's covered grandstands.
Inch opened his remarks by joking that those involved in operating race tracks are constantly having to react to the weather conditions.
"This reminds me of a typical race day, when we are deciding if we're going to race," he laughed.
It was appropriate for the event to be held under the grandstands of the historic speedway, which hosted its first race July 20, 1946.
Inch said the grandstands were built with 175,000-linear-feet of lumber. They're one of the few lumber grandstands still in use at a race track.
"It's still in really, really great shape," Inch said, of the grandstands. "We certainly have a lot of pride. It gives the speedway a lot of character."
During his remarks, Inch recounted the history of the speedway and the numerous drivers who have competed there over the past 75 years.
The speedway sits on the former Allison-Davis Farm. It was purchased by the Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company in 1941, which started hosting a large fair there.
The track was built at a cost of $20,000, Inch said.
"Back in the '30s, '40s and '50s, race tracks were popular at fairgrounds," Inch noted. "It was all about speed back then."
Bill Holland beat Red Byron to the finish of the track's first race.
Inch noted that Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, while Byron won NASCAR's first premiere series championship that same year.
He listed numerous famed automobile racing drivers and personalities who have been involved with the track over the years, including now retired NASCAR champions Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.
Inch said Gordon competed at the track as a teenager. Years later, Inch spoke to Gordon at Pocono Raceway and said the champion vividly recalled competing at Selinsgrove.
He also spoke of Stewart's love of the track.
"Tony likes coming here because we have an airport 5 miles away," Inch said. "The thing about Tony, he won the first time he raced here."
While superstars have raced at the track throughout the decades, Inch said the facility has been a home to many local competitors.
"Many local drivers really made a name for themselves at this race track," Inch said. "A lot of those local drivers upset the national drivers."
When asked of a speedway memory which stuck out for him over the years, Fasold immediately mentioned watching the late Mitch Smith, of Lingelstown, compete there.
"He was incredible," Fasold said, of Smith. "I think he could win with lesser cars than some of the other guys had. He beat USAC (drivers) here, in 1971."
In that event, Smith won the only USAC national sprint car race to be contested at the speedway until Thursday, June 17, when California's Justin Grant claimed the victory.
According to Inch, Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company is still the majority owner of the facility, and provides emergency services coverage during racing events.
"Our fire company is one of the best track fire crews you will find at any track in the country," Inch said, adding that has been relayed to him by race teams which have competed at Selinsgrove.
In 2018, he said the track invested $120,000 to have the pit area moved from inside of to just outside of the track. That resulted in an improved sight line for fans watching the on-track action from the grandstands.
Inch noted it costs around $1 million to operate the speedway each year. While there are no full-time employees, he said it takes a team of about 70 people to operate the speedway for one racing event.
Those workers include office staff, officials, concession workers, track preparation crews and push-truck operators.
"The speedway could not operate without the support we get from local businesses," Inch said.
While Inch offered thanks to businesses and members of the community who support the speedway, Mike Heffner praised Inch for his years of dedication to the facility.
Heffner, who is from Hellertown, is the track's majority partner.
"If it was not for this guy, the speedway would not be here," Heffner said, while pointing to Inch.
"Steve has put his heart and soul into this," Heffner continued. "We do this as a labor of love. We try to make it work because we love it."
Inch said many people hold special memories of times spent at Selinsgrove Speedway over the last 75 years.
"For most of us in this sport, it's a labor of love, it's a passion, it's an addiction," Inch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.