Diagnosed with alopecia, Best relates to Pinkett Smith

SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioner Kym Best can relate to the feelings Jada Pinkett Smith — and her husband Will Smith — must have experienced as Chris Rock cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith's hair during the recent Academy Awards telecast.
Like Pinkett Smith, Best also has alopecia.
"Jada Smith is an absolutely gorgeous model," Best said. "She felt demoralized... She was brave enough to sit there and hold her chin up, despite she was being mocked."
She also understands Will Smith's reaction, to run on stage and slap Rock.
"I know people look at Will Smith and think (his reaction was) terrible," Best said. "If you're behind closed doors, and you have someone that's a loving partner... he would've known how insecure she was, and how brave she was to come out and tell everyone (she has alopecia)."
Best is disturbed people are referring to Rock's comments as being a "light joke."
"Just as people were shocked about Will Smith's behavior, I think that joke was equally outrageous and cruel," Best said. "That joke hurt Jada, probably like a slap across the face."
Best was in her 30s when diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder characterized by hair loss and pain. There is no cure for alopecia.
"For a woman, it's completely demoralizing (to be diagnosed with alopecia)," Best said. "It makes you feel extremely vulnerable when you're first diagnosed with it, and you lose your hair for the first time. You literally, psychologically, want to crawl in a shell.
"To be mocked or made fun of, it taps into a deep, profound, insecurity about something that you're trying to deal with, particularly for a woman."
Through her business Gorgeous Hair Systems and Salons, Best works with individuals diagnosed with alopecia, and other conditions which result in hair loss.
Her youngest clients with alopecia are girls, ages 4 and 11.
"The 4 year old, a little bit too young to understand (alopecia)," Best said. "The 11 year old, her grandmother tried to do something good for her, get a wig."
The girl wore the wig to her first day of school, and the first time she received holy communion.
"Those were events in her life that should've been special," Best said. "It ended up being something that reduced her to tears... She was mocked in school because people didn't understand what was wrong with her."
Best invited the girl to bring a friend to the salon to learn about the disorder. Eventually, the 11 year old and her friend spoke to their classmates about alopecia.
"The ridicule that 11 year old faced was absolutely horrible," Best said. "This (class presentation) broke through to normalizing (alopecia), to some extent."
With the publicity surrounding the incident at the Academy Awards, Best said those with alopecia are reminded they're not alone with their feelings.
"There's an entire network of beautiful women (with alopecia)," she said. "(Those with the condition) are supported and understood. It's not vanity to be upset about this."
In addition, Best said the public in general should now realize it's not appropriate to mock someone who has alopecia.
"Don't claim ignorance now," she said. "You need to walk in someone's shoes, or even their scalp.
"It affects everything, your psychology, your relationships," Best continued. "To not understand that it impacts (alopecia patients), you're ignorant."
