LEWISBURG — An event which is steeped in tradition made its return Thursday at the Lewisburg Area High School as parents, and other family members, filled the gym to check out creative creations made by students throughout the school year.
Art projects created by students from all grade levels were on display as the district held its 40th annual art show.
“The talent shown here tonight is amazing,” said art teacher Christy Emigh. “I really feel like we have more of a variety of art media.”
Everything from drawings and paintings, to fiber art, clay sculptures and cups, mixed media, and media art was on display.
“In the last seven years, I’ve seen more diversity in materials here at this art show,” said art teacher Hillary Cree.
“We have people that support these students and our school’s art program as a whole, from the community right up to school administrators,” Emigh said. “Through that support we can offer more classes on different kinds of art.
“I think we can thank the teachers who started this as a district-wide event,” she continued. “And to see so many people come out to this is amazing, and a true showing of the support we have.”
“I really see the value of art in school as an outlet for mental health for these students and a way for self expression,” Cree added. “It gives students the chance to step away from their daily lives and be able to express who they are as a person is really great.”
Senior Hannah Kraus, an AP art student, said she is planning on going to Appalachian State University, where she will be studying art education. She plans to become an art teacher.
“I’m thankful that Lewisburg has such an appreciation for art here at the school,” Kraus said. “I think it’s been way more important to me as it has allowed me to take whatever I want and make something out of it. I think it has helped me grow. To know I had the backing of such great teachers, that have really allowed me to express myself, that is important.
“I will want to do for my future students like what my teacher did for me,” Kraus added. “I want to say to anyone who has a passion for it, to go for it and expand your own horizons and have a good time while your’re doing it.”
“As an art teacher, this is the perfect job,” Emigh said. “To have an impact on someone’s life, that’s what it’s all about. I’m so happy and happy for Hannah and the career path she has chosen.”
Lewisburg Area School District school board member Dr. Virginia Zimmerman was among the throngs of people meandering through the exhibits.
“It’s just an incredible display of how talented our students are,” Zimmerman said. “I’m just in awe in what they do to step out of the box and create things, it’s amazing.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.