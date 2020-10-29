McEWENSVILLE — The Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library has received a $50,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, to support library operations so the library can remain open and continue to serve the public.
The library provides public library services to the Warrior Run community free of charge, including: Internet access and workstations; on-site gadget help; and materials in a variety of formats to borrow.
The library has upgraded the public WiFi to be accessible from the parking lot, and has partnered with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way to lend portable WiFi hotspots.
"We are here to be partners, neighbors, and helpers to lead the way in working through these tough times" said JA Babay, library director. "We are here to help solve problems, or to simply provide a human connection to make their lives better."
