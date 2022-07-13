MILTON — On Friday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed the state’s budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The budget, approved by a vote of 180-20 in the state House of Representatives and 47-3 in the state Senate, includes significant investments in the commonwealth’s education system. This spending totals an additional $1.55 billion in basic education funding (BEF) and an additional $200 million in special education funding (SEF).
Milton Area School District business administrator Derrek Fink said the increased education spending will help bolster the district’s fund balance and supplement school spending on safety and mental health.
In total, the district will receive $10.2 million in state subsidies towards basic education funding and $1.6 million towards special education funding. Respectively, these subsidies total $263,704 and $81,169 more than the district originally budgeted for the 2021-2022 school year.
“The increase in BEF and SEF will offset our budget deficit of $276,216 and help our year-end fund balance,” said Fink. “This is great news as I continue to have concerns over our projected fund balance with the end of federal funds for COVID and our planned use of funds for capital improvements.”
The district will also receive a $129,994 Physical Safety Grant and a $129,994 Mental Health Grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. These grants, Fink said, will be used to supplement the district’s current school safety and mental health services.
