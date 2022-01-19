TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized its students of the month for January.
Outstanding Senior
Jason Martin Wood, son of Craig and Wendy Wood, was named the Outstanding Senior for the month. Jason is active with Open Door Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Class of 2022 (vice president) and the track and cross country teams.
Outside of school he is active with Community Mennonite Fellowship Church. His hobbies include running, fishing and hunting.
His awards and achievements include Student Council Member of the Month (October), Eagle Scout, honor roll and varsity track and cross country letters.
Jason plans to attend Penn State-Wilkes-Barre to major in surveying technology. He plans to own a land surveying business.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Madison Annulli, daughter of Domenick and Shannon Annulli, was named the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Madison is a volunteer at D&K Toys for Tots and is employed at Outback Roos. Her hobbies include dancing at D&K, where she is on the dance competition team.
Madison’s awards and achievements include Elite and High Gold rank at Dance Inc.
She plans to attend Bloomsburg University to attain a teaching degree in early childhood education.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Lily Ann Johnson, daughter of Derek and Michelle Johnson, was named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Lily is active with Student Council and choir. Her community involvement includes babysitting and a job at Bonanza Steakhouse.
She enjoys spending time with family and friends, and traveling.
Her awards and achievements include honor roll.
Lily plans to attend Pittsburgh University to major in nursing. She plans to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Evan Nicholas Diehl, son of Nick and Lois Diehl, was named the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
Evan is active in wrestling and outside of school attends Faith Wesleyan Church.
He is employed with CWD Distinctive Homes.
He enjoys hunting, fishing and vehicle modification and restoration.
His awards and achievements include building his own truck and he is currently working on a full drivetrain for an Audi.
Evan plans to become a full-time carpenter and continue to work of vehicles in his free time.
