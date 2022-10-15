TURBOTVILLE — Sustaining a relationship and connection spanning decades, Matt Burrows and Greg Watson are now serving together as school police officers in the Warrior Run School District.
The two attended Warrior Run High School together, worked together as state troopers and are now serving side-by-side at the alma matter. Warrior Run added a second school police officer this year, with Watson joining Burrows in serving the district.
"Greg and I kinda grew up together," said Burrows. " We played football together, went to high school together, were on athletic teams here together, worked with the state police together for years."
Burrows graduated from Warrior Run in 1984, with Watson graduating in 1985.
Burrows went into the military, joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 1993, retired from it in 2014 and has been working at Warrior Run for the past five years. As state troopers, both worked at State College and then later at the Milton barracks.
Watson went to Penn State, entered the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in 1991, and retired as a state trooper in 2001.
"There hasn't been a whole lot of situations, but in any of the situations we're in I kind of know how he's going to react, he kind of knows how I'm going to react. We're very familiar with each other in that way," said Watson. "Working with the state as long as we both did, we kind of have the same mindset when it comes to that stuff."
Burrows believes their law enforcement background and connections with the community, parents, alumni and students makes them a good fit for being officers at Warrior Run.
Aside from serving as police officers for Warrior Run, they are also heavily involved in the Watsontown and Warrior Run communities. Burrows was heavily involved with the Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadet program, served as assistant coach for the high school baseball team and has been active in several other community organizations. Watson served as assistant coach for the high school softball team, went on to be head coach and is currently the district's athletic director.
Both have been involved in Little League and served as wrestling officials.
They believe that their connection with the police in particular is important to benefitting the students and the school.
"Our relationship with Watsontown Police Department and with the state police are important to this school district," said Burrows. "Greg and I have that connection with both departments. We work well with the supervisors and troopers down at barracks and we work well with the chief and the patrolmen in Watsontown. We work together on information back and forth. That's super important because our kids live in PSP coverage area and Watsontown Borough."
This connection allows them to know what the students are possibly dealing with outside of school, which impacts how they handle situations with students.
"There is a certain number of people who believe strongly that there should be an officer in each building or a number of officers for a certain number of kids." said Watson.
Burrows, who was the sole officer for four years, noted that having Watson around allows for them to bounce ideas off of each other. In addition, this allows for an officer to be around at almost every hour of everyday, where as they might not have able to due to having to go to court or training.
"Several districts in our area have a multi-officer system," said Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston. "In our case, Officer Watson also serves the district in another capacity as the athletic director. So, his time is split between both of those positions."
Edmiston praised the credentials the two bring to the district.
"Both officers have the experience of serving as state police officers," said Edmiston. "Their experience in those previous state police positions is very valuable."
An important aspect of the job of the school police officers is connecting and interacting with the students.
"Our bad dealings with the kids are a very small percentage of what we do," said Watson. "A lot of the interactions with the kids is a positive thing. He and I were both coaches here prior to taking these jobs, so we were already connected to the school. I saw the kids on a positive side with coaching and this was almost like a natural move. I know a lot of the kids, I know the kid's parents and grandparents, so there is a deep connection here with the kids. It's certainly a huge benefit to us because when we have to call a kid's parents, whether it's good or bad, a lot of the times we know the parents."
Burrows also expressed that they try to connect, communicate and educate the kids when speaking to them. They would rather talk it out with them in regards to an issue to ideally improve their behavior or prevent things from getting worse. He pointed out that part of the job is building the trust of the kids, otherwise they won't be interested in listening.
"This year for example, there are things that have started to escalate but because of my connection with them for the number of years that I have been here have really, really helped deescalate certain things just because of my connections I have made for them in the elementary, middle school and high school," Burrows said. "I have noticed that more so here last year and this year already."
Both Burrows and Watson agreed that mental health issues are the biggest concern within the schools, and believe that interacting with the students on a friendly basis assists with that.
"I think if you talk to a lot of police officers and police chiefs in the area, they would certainly agree that it is a hot topic right now and a real concern," said Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.