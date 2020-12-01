WATSONTOWN — The number of residents of the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to contract COVID-19 continues to grow.
Just one day after a release on the center’s website announced 70 residents had contracted the virus, an attorney for a firm representing facility owner Bedrock Care confirmed Monday evening there are now 82 cases among residents. Three of those residents are hospitalized, with two expected to return to the facility within the next two days.
Along with the 82 confirmed cases, Steven D. Weiner, an attorney with Kaufman Borgeest and Ryan LLP, said one resident has died after contracting the virus. Twenty-three staff members are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
The facility has a capacity of 125 residents.
“Despite undertaking all recommended measures, including continued vigilant use of PPE and weekly testing of staff, there has been a COVID outbreak impacting both residents and staff at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center,” Weiner wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal. “In an effort to plan for a potential outbreak, the Watsontown facility has been undertaking a variety of measures since the outset of the pandemic in March, which efforts have continued to be enhanced as more tools have been made available to health care practitioners.”
As recently as early November, he said the state conducted an on-site survey and did not find any infection control deficiencies.
According to a posting this week on the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website, an abbreviated complaint survey was conducted Oct. 19 at the nursing center and found “no deficient practice, related to the reported complaint allegations.” The posting did not state the nature of the complaint allegations.
Weiner said the Regional Response Healthcare Provider Team (RRHPT), developed in response to the COVID pandemic, last week conducted a routine tour and inspection of the facility “in an effort to further enhance our objectives.”
“In an effort to further defeat the virus, Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation formed an alliance with Geisinger Health to offer on-site care and were able to provide intravenous antibody infusion of medication (remdesivir) to certain residents who met approved criteria to receive this therapy, which has been approved for emergent use to treat COVID-plus patients,” Weiner wrote.
He said the facility cohorts residents into designated zones, screens staff at the beginning of each shift, and screens residents with rapid testing.
“As the virus has also impacted a number of staff at the facility, we have engaged various resources, including affiliated Bedrock Care facilities, to supplement our staffing to care for our residents,” Weiner added.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) said her office was notified of the outbreak Friday by a concerned family member.
“I did reach out to the governor’s office and the Department of Health to make sure they’re aware,” Schlegel-Culver said. “They were meeting on it (Monday, Nov. 30), to discuss it.”
The DOH is not commenting on its specific involvement at the center.
“Unless we have a public health need to release that type of information, such as if we need to install a temporary manager, we do not release that specific information,” Nate Wardle, DOH press secretary, wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal.
He said the DOH works to assist “any facility dealing with an outbreak, with an outbreak defined as one or more cases of the virus.”
“There are certainly additional resources that may be available to homes with larger outbreaks, but the department has not been discussing actions taken at specific facilities,” Wardle said.
He said the commonwealth has provided long-term care facilities with “the resources and expertise in order to prevent or control existing outbreaks.”
Wardle said the expertise includes support from the Regional Response Health Collaborative Program (RRHCP).
Marc Stempka, media relations specialist with the Geisinger Health System, said the health system is assisting the Watsontown center through the RRHCP program. He referred all other inquires on the assistance to the DOH.
According to a press release previously provided by Wardle, RRHCPs directly support “COVID-19 continued readiness and response planning in long-term residential care facilities.”
Selected grantees in various regions of Pennsylvania were awarded $175 million collectively to serve as RRHCPs. In the Northeast Region, Geisinger Clinic and Lehigh Valley Hospital were collectively awarded $24 million to serve as RRHCPs.
Other steps currently being taken by the state to prevent and control COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, as provided by Wardle, include:
• Providing direct support through: DOH’s Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAI) team; DOH infection control contractor ECRI; the Patient Safety Authority; General Health Resources; and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
• Providing personal protective equipment (PPE) regularly to facility operators, as well as education and training on how to safely put it on and take it off.
• Regularly inspecting facilities and responding to every complaint filed with DOH.
• Creating rapid response strike teams using the state’s staffing contract with nurses to staff the facilities in need.
• Providing virtual mental health services to facilities through the Department of Human Services’ medical reserve corps.
• Sharing information through bulletin boards, nursing home associations, and normal channels of communication such as Health Alert Network messages.
• Prioritizing nursing homes and long-term care facilities to receive PPE, and for testing among symptomatic individuals.
In addition, Wardle said U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) teams provided on-site assistance for 13 unidentified long-term care facilities, using the infection prevention and control expertise and training of U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) teams.
Wardle said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) coordinates closely with the DOH as they evaluate various types of support that may be needed at facilities across the commonwealth. Once specific needs are identified, PEMA works with agencies, such as the Pennsylvania National Guard, to provide the support needed.
The National Guard did provide personnel to the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center when a COVID-19 outbreak occurred there in early August.
A spokesperson for the National Guard did not immediately respond Monday to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment on whether the Guard will be sending personnel to the Watsontown nursing center.
According to the DOH data released Nov. 27, 106 residents and 58 staff members at the Milton nursing center have contracted COVID-19 since the onset of the outbreak there. Those numbers have been unchanged for several weeks.
According to a survey dated Oct. 19 — and released this week on the DOH website — the Milton nursing center “corrected all the federal deficiencies” cited during surveys conducted Aug. 14 and Sept. 2.
The Aug. 14 survey directed the facility to establish an infection control program. The Sept. 2 survey directed the facility to establish a plan in which residents receive timely visits by physicians.
The DOH also now lists cases of COVID-19 at Nottingham Village in Northumberland. According to the report, 43 residents and 23 staff members have contracted the virus, with one to four redacted deaths listed.
According to the DOH, Nottingham Village has a capacity of 121 residents, with 79 currently being cared for there.
