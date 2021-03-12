LEWISBURG — The Merrill Linn Conservancy and Penn State Extension environmental educators will host Rain to Drain: Slow the Flow, at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 via Eventbrite.
The free program that will teach youth how buildings, parking lots and other impermeable surfaces impacts the flow of rain water across the landscape and into our local streams and rivers. Register for this event at www.eventbrite.com
Rain to Drain: Slow the Flow is best for ages 8-13. Those younger are welcome to participate but may need extra assistance from an adult. Copies of the curriculum and most materials will be provided to participants via contactless pick-up or delivery prior to the event. Pick-up locations will be communicated and arranged with all those who register.
Participants will be led through fun, hands-on experiments and will learn what we can all do to protect waterways and landscapes.
Rain to Drain: Slow the Flow was made possible with the support of the Lindig Lewisburg Foundation Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
