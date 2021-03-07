MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — State Police at Montoursville are seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation into the death of an 18-year-old Muncy man.
Troopers responded to 229 Angletown Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, where they found Cameron Eiswerth dead. The death is suspected to have occurred between 1 a.m. and 9:15 p.m. Feb. 24. An investigation is ongoing, troopers noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-368-5700.
Eiswerth was born in 2002 in Lewisburg.
