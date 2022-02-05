LEWISBURG — With temperatures hovering around 20 degrees and a steady breeze from time to time, the thought of getting out early Saturday morning may have had some cozying up on the couch for another cup of coffee.
Not in Lewisburg, though.
Visitors to the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival had no complaints as they visited the many ice sculptures, while taking time to warm up inside the numerous downtown businesses open for the morning.
At 9:30 a.m., with the sun shining bright, more than 130 runners — some in shorts and Ts — took part in the Sunset Rotary Club’s Frosty 5K. Mark Eichenlaub, 37, won the race in 16:28.62. Samanta Snead was the top female, clocking in a 19:32.76.
Just after 10 a.m., Mark Mastrangelo, of DeMartino Ice, Jeannette, entertained dozens in front of the Lewisburg Greenspace with the carving of a giant ice sculpture in the shape of a dragon. Mastrangelo said the piece would take about 90 minutes to carve, though he would take breaks and allow the public to assist.
Other events slated for Saturday included the Donald Heiter Center Chocolate Tour, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership’s Hearty Chili Cook Off and the Polar Bear Plunge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.